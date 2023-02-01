Read full article on original website
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Hey NJ! Do You Drive a Kia or Hyundai? It Might Be Time To Change Your Insurance Plan
Are driving a Kia or Hyundai? Depending on what model, you might want to change your insurance provider. In fact, you may not have a choice!. Recently, there's been a huge wave of Kia and Hyudai thefts in the U.S. Stealing and hot wiring them has become so easy, that insurance companies are actually dropping or refusing to create insurance policies for specific models, according to USA Today.
Truth About Cars
Honda Plans a U.S.-Built Hydrogen Fuel Cell CR-V in 2024
There are only two hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEV) on sale today. One is sold by Hyundai, and the other by Toyota. Honda sold one for several years until 2021 when it discontinued the Clarity FCEV. The automaker now says it plans to develop a hydrogen-powered CR-V for the U.S. market and promises a launch by the end of 2024.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report
It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Benzinga
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
How to buy an electric car
iSeeCars breaks down the electric car buying process from available incentives to equipping your home with a home charger.
newsnationnow.com
Kia, Hyundai models refused coverage by some major insurers
(NewsNation) — State Farm and Progressive, two major auto insurers, have stopped issuing policies for some older Hyundai and Kia models in certain cities, citing a large spike in theft of these vehicles. CNN reports the companies have begun refusing coverage on Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2015...
torquenews.com
Cost Per Mile on Tesla Vehicles Reveals Interesting Results
When you look at all of Tesla's vehicles and their cost per mile, you get some interesting results. When you look at Tesla vehicles, one thing to gauge the value you are getting for the vehicle is the cost per mile. It isn't the only measure - things like performance, acceleration, longevity, room, and efficiency also matter.
What’s the Deal With Ford, Toyota, Honda, and Other Car Companies Keeping Bees?
Several carmakers, including Ford, Honda, and Toyota, maintain bee colonies. But why? What's the deal with car companies keeping bees. The post What’s the Deal With Ford, Toyota, Honda, and Other Car Companies Keeping Bees? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
KTVB
Progressive, State Farm stop covering Hyundai, Kia models due to thefts
At least two major insurance companies are not issuing new policies in some areas for certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Here’s what drivers need to know.
3 experts discuss car buying as prices for used vehicles drop
Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway interviewed three industry experts for their take on what car buyers should expect in 2023.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
5 Top-Rated Electric Vehicles According to Consumer Reports
Whare are the top-rated electric vehicles according to Consumer Reports? Do they have something in common? The post 5 Top-Rated Electric Vehicles According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Cost of living: Car insurance pushed up by paint and energy prices
Rising paint prices and higher energy costs were among the reasons for a leap in the cost of motor insurance late last year, a trade body has said. The average price paid for cover rose by 8% in the final three months of the year, compared with the previous quarter, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.
