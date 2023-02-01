Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
newscenter1.tv
Students explore different health care careers during first Rapid City Area Schools Scrubs Camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It takes some guts to go into the medical field, but that’s what these Rapid City students are interested in. Health Services students from Central and Stevens High Schools were able to participate in a Scrubs Camp held at South Dakota Mines Thursday, which was the first one held for Rapid City Area Schools.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
newscenter1.tv
Rodeo Rapid City underway with the 1st PRCA rodeo performance: Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s one of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation. Rodeo Rapid City continued its second weekend of action on Thursday at the Summit Arena with the first of four PRCA rodeo performances. Over the next few days, around 600 contestants will be competing...
newscenter1.tv
Western Legacy Foundation continues supporting students pursuing agricultural studies after high school with scholarship opportunities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 1993, the Western Legacy Foundation in Rapid City has helped hundreds of high school seniors with a financial boost to help them pursue agricultural studies after they graduate. Board Member Clay Cross explains more about the foundation and its goal. What is the goal...
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
newscenter1.tv
Girl scouts “Tagalong” and learn new, “deLite”-ful skills at the annual Cookie University
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The cookie season is nearly here and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons started preparing with the annual Cookie University Saturday held at South Dakota Mines. There were different activities that scouts participated in to learn skills that will help them sell cookies. Cookie University:. “At this...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
kotatv.com
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
KEVN
Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was holding a woman at knife point during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police officer at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Haines Avenue Friday. The suspect, who’s name has not been released, died later at the hospital, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
newscenter1.tv
Local student-athletes sign to play college sports on National Signing Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s the moment that high school athletes work for, signing their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. That dream became a reality for numerous local high school seniors on Wednesday during National Signing Day. We’ll showcase several of those athletes over...
newscenter1.tv
“Police work is hard on a vehicle.” RCPD hopes for eight new patrol vehicles
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee recommended on Wednesday that the Rapid City Common Council authorize the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) to purchase eight new patrol vehicles. As the RCPD’s Captain Olson explains, “police work is hard on a vehicle.” Here are some facts you may not know about police cars!
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
This ranking, announced by CareChex Awards, is based on the quality score of inpatient performance. The score is comprised of the number of incidents like complications and readmissions, as well as the levels of patient safety, inpatient service and surgical quality. BHSH was compared against around 5,000 U.S. hospitals, including general, acute and non-federal.
newscenter1.tv
Photo Gallery: Check out these great snapshots of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here are a few snapshots of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo taken today (2/2/23). Were you there today? Do you have any photos you’d like to share with us? Upload them to our gallery by clicking on the button below.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Emma Huska. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane in Rapid City on the morning of January 16. She left a note saying she was running...
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound is now open. – I-90 Eastbound blocked from accident: Exit 51 to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 51 to Rapid City due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Comments / 1