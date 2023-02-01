ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local student-athletes sign to play college sports on National Signing Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s the moment that high school athletes work for, signing their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. That dream became a reality for numerous local high school seniors on Wednesday during National Signing Day. We’ll showcase several of those athletes over...
WALL, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Police work is hard on a vehicle.” RCPD hopes for eight new patrol vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee recommended on Wednesday that the Rapid City Common Council authorize the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) to purchase eight new patrol vehicles. As the RCPD’s Captain Olson explains, “police work is hard on a vehicle.” Here are some facts you may not know about police cars!
nativenewsonline.net

American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

This ranking, announced by CareChex Awards, is based on the quality score of inpatient performance. The score is comprised of the number of incidents like complications and readmissions, as well as the levels of patient safety, inpatient service and surgical quality. BHSH was compared against around 5,000 U.S. hospitals, including general, acute and non-federal.
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Emma Huska. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane in Rapid City on the morning of January 16. She left a note saying she was running...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy