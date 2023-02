Windy City Burgers in downtown Greenville is expanding its hours. Beginning Feb. 8, the eatery at 12 E. Coffee St. will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. The eatery will also offer a 15% discount for patrons wishing to take their orders...

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO