Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Developers seek solutions for Web3-related scams from internet browsers
A big concern for users in decentralized finance (DeFi) is its susceptibility to exploits. A report from Privacy Affairs revealed hackers stole $4.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency from January to November 2022 — a 37% increase from the previous year. Such exploits harm the integrity of companies and fuel...
CoinTelegraph
OpenSea serves as an example of why crypto security must improve
In February 2022, OpenSea fell prey to a major phishing attack that resulted in over $1.7 million in nonfungible tokens (NFTs) being stolen from users. It wasn’t the only incident: Blockchain users reportedly lost $3.9 billion to fraudulent activity in 2022 alone. As we entered 2023, there was a...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Futurist Conference — Canada’s biggest crypto conference returns for fifth year
The fifth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference is set to take place on Aug. 15 and 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. The event will be returning to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar — an unconventional venue providing a one-of-a-kind crypto experience. The conference is organized by Untraceable, a veteran blockchain events company that has been organizing iconic crypto events for over a decade.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research wallet receives $13M from Bitfinex, other sources
Nearly $13 million has been moved into the consolidation wallet of bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research in just 24 hours, data from blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed on Feb. 2. The address received $6 million in Tether (USDT) and $2.5 million in Ether (ETH) from the hot wallet of...
CoinTelegraph
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
CoinTelegraph
Australia bolsters crypto watchdogs in ‘multi-stage’ plan to fight scams
The Australian government is bolstering its market regulator’s digital asset team as part of a “multi-stage approach” aimed at clamping down on crypto and ensuring proper risk disclosures from crypto firms. A Feb. 2 joint statement by Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones explained...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys a prolific start to 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. 2023 started on a bullish note for the entire crypto market, including the DeFi ecosystem, with most of the tokens posting double-digit gains...
CoinTelegraph
Global derivatives broker, Eightcap, announces new CEO
Melbourne, Jan. 31, 2023 — Australian-founded derivatives broker, Eightcap, has today announced the appointment of Alex Howard as CEO, commencing in the role this month. Founder and outgoing CEO, Joel Murphy, said he was confident that Eightcap would continue to thrive under Howard’s leadership. “Alex is an outstanding...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific to hand over 27K rigs to pay $38M debt
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific made a deal with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million by handing over more than 27,000 mining machines used as collateral. In a court filing, the company said the mining rigs were no longer essential...
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys prolific start to 2023: DappRadar report
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols experienced a boom in total value locked across different staking pools in January. The market hit $74.6 billion worth of staked assets, increasing by 26% from December. In its latest monthly report, DappRadar outlined the growth of the DeFi sector alongside rejuvenated nonfungible token (NFT) markets...
CoinTelegraph
SBF bail guarantor to go public, UK crypto framework and Celsius news: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
SBF’s $250M bail guarantors should be made public, rules judge. The identities of two individuals who helped former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with his $250 million bail bond could be revealed next month following a recent ruling by United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried’s legal counsel has until Feb. 7 to contest the decision. As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX and affected parties have requested subpoenas for information and documents from close relatives of Bankman-Fried, claiming not all members of his inner circle have responded to requests for information. Other recent news includes Alameda Research suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in an attempt to claw back $445.8 million in loan repayments made before FTX collapsed.
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia targets launch of its national crypto exchange by June
Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange by June this year, six months after its previous target of December 2022. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan shared the new target launch date on Feb. 2 at the opening of Crypto Literacy Month in Jakarta, noting that the government is currently reviewing which companies meet their criteria to become part of the exchange, according to local reports.
CoinTelegraph
Binance severs ties with Indian crypto exchange WazirX
The debacle between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Zanmai, the operator behind the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, continues, with a new blog post stating that Binance is banning the latter from utilizing its services. On Feb. 3, Binance released a post that acknowledged the ongoing “public debate” with Zanmai...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and, in the process, hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT) assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. So far, inscriptions have included content...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis unsecured creditors’ committee appointed
A seven-member committee has been appointed to represent the interests of unsecured creditors in the Genesis Global bankruptcy case, according to court filings on Feb. 4. The committee will represent the creditors in court, having the right to be consulted before major decisions and to participate in the reorganization plan. Members are generally selected from a list of the 20 largest unsecured creditors.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of China ex-advisor calls Beijing to reconsider crypto ban
The idea of lifting the cryptocurrency ban has started floating in China as a former central bank official has called the country to review its stringent crypto restrictions. Huang Yiping, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), believes that the Chinese government should think again about whether the ban on cryptocurrency trading is sustainable in the long run.
CoinTelegraph
The IBM–Maersk blockchain effort was doomed to fail from the start
Blockchain projects continue to experience failure rates in excess of 90%, and it seems that with every passing moment, more and more “successful” companies add their underperforming blockchain project to the graveyard. One of the most recent blockchain failure victims was Moller-Maersk, which recently announced the termination of its highly publicized TradeLens offering — a global trade platform built on IBM blockchain technology.
Comments / 0