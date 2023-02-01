ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Martin wins girls’ hoops showdown at Gobles, 56-42

The Martin girls’ basketball team took a giant step toward winning the Southwest Athletic Conference division championship at Gobles Friday evening. The Lady Clippers defeated their hosts 56-42 in an unusually high scoring affair. Martin customarily uses its defense to win games. Last night was an awesome win for...
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat girls limit Cedar Springs to just 19 points

The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team started the second half of the O-K Gold Conference basketball season Friday night with an easy 55-19 victory at Cedar Springs. The win improved the Lady Wildcats’ league-leading record to 7-1 and now they are 13-3 overall. The Redhawks, meanwhile, slipped to 2-6 in the Gold and 3-13 overall.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Lady Vikings wake up in 4th period to avoid upset

Hopkins girls used a strong fourth quarter surge to finally get the best of Sparta Friday and a brief slump and win on the road, 48-35. The Lady Vikings, fresh from a 32-25 non-league loss to Allendale Tuesday evening, trailed the Spartans 22-15 at the half before coming alive. It was a good thing, too, because it kept their O-K Silver Conference record spotless at 8-0 and now they are 11-4 overall.
HOPKINS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds move to 13-0 with big win over Reeths-Puffer

The Muskegon Big Reds made easy work of Reeths-Puffer on Friday, topping the Rockets with a 69-34 OK-Green win. Muskegon took advantage of its senior leadership as Jordan Briggs finished with a game-high 18 points. Anthony Sydnor III tossed in 16 points while David Day III chipped in 14 points.
MUSKEGON, MI
abc57.com

Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football

WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
WATERVLIET, MI
townbroadcast.com

Fund-raiser is Sunday for WHS grad Sarah Shanks

A fund-raiser for the late Sarah Clawson Shanks will take place Sunday afternoon and evening at the Wayland Hotel. Shanks, formerly from Dorr and a Wayland High School graduate, died Jan. 29 at a hospital in Knoxville, Tenn., after suffering seizures. She played softball for the Lady Wildcats. Sarah has...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins sports booster Ben Schulz dies unexpectedly

Benjamin (Ben) Gale Schulz, 49, of Hopkins, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 1. Whether it was tearing apart a bathroom out of the blue while his wife was gone, to gifting her an epic trip to Africa, Ben was full of surprises. An avid outdoorsman, Ben never met a hunting trip or vacation he didn’t like. And he was prone to random trips to Indiana Amish country to pick up doughnuts.
HOPKINS, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 2, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning indicating another six weeks of winter. In West Michigan, that may not be the case. On average, Grand Rapids typically sees 77.6 inches of snow each winter. This year, a total of 81.1 inches has fallen, meaning it’s already an above-normal winter.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI

