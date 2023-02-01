Hopkins girls used a strong fourth quarter surge to finally get the best of Sparta Friday and a brief slump and win on the road, 48-35. The Lady Vikings, fresh from a 32-25 non-league loss to Allendale Tuesday evening, trailed the Spartans 22-15 at the half before coming alive. It was a good thing, too, because it kept their O-K Silver Conference record spotless at 8-0 and now they are 11-4 overall.

