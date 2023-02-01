Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
townbroadcast.com
Martin wins girls’ hoops showdown at Gobles, 56-42
The Martin girls’ basketball team took a giant step toward winning the Southwest Athletic Conference division championship at Gobles Friday evening. The Lady Clippers defeated their hosts 56-42 in an unusually high scoring affair. Martin customarily uses its defense to win games. Last night was an awesome win for...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat girls limit Cedar Springs to just 19 points
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team started the second half of the O-K Gold Conference basketball season Friday night with an easy 55-19 victory at Cedar Springs. The win improved the Lady Wildcats’ league-leading record to 7-1 and now they are 13-3 overall. The Redhawks, meanwhile, slipped to 2-6 in the Gold and 3-13 overall.
townbroadcast.com
Lady Vikings wake up in 4th period to avoid upset
Hopkins girls used a strong fourth quarter surge to finally get the best of Sparta Friday and a brief slump and win on the road, 48-35. The Lady Vikings, fresh from a 32-25 non-league loss to Allendale Tuesday evening, trailed the Spartans 22-15 at the half before coming alive. It was a good thing, too, because it kept their O-K Silver Conference record spotless at 8-0 and now they are 11-4 overall.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds move to 13-0 with big win over Reeths-Puffer
The Muskegon Big Reds made easy work of Reeths-Puffer on Friday, topping the Rockets with a 69-34 OK-Green win. Muskegon took advantage of its senior leadership as Jordan Briggs finished with a game-high 18 points. Anthony Sydnor III tossed in 16 points while David Day III chipped in 14 points.
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
abc57.com
Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football
WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
townbroadcast.com
Fund-raiser is Sunday for WHS grad Sarah Shanks
A fund-raiser for the late Sarah Clawson Shanks will take place Sunday afternoon and evening at the Wayland Hotel. Shanks, formerly from Dorr and a Wayland High School graduate, died Jan. 29 at a hospital in Knoxville, Tenn., after suffering seizures. She played softball for the Lady Wildcats. Sarah has...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins sports booster Ben Schulz dies unexpectedly
Benjamin (Ben) Gale Schulz, 49, of Hopkins, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 1. Whether it was tearing apart a bathroom out of the blue while his wife was gone, to gifting her an epic trip to Africa, Ben was full of surprises. An avid outdoorsman, Ben never met a hunting trip or vacation he didn’t like. And he was prone to random trips to Indiana Amish country to pick up doughnuts.
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Taco John’s preparing for Grand Opening Week
Taco John's is getting ready for Grand Opening Week at its three new locations in West Michigan.
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 2, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning indicating another six weeks of winter. In West Michigan, that may not be the case. On average, Grand Rapids typically sees 77.6 inches of snow each winter. This year, a total of 81.1 inches has fallen, meaning it’s already an above-normal winter.
3 hurt in Allendale Twp. multi-vehicle crash
Three people were hurt in a Friday afternoon crash in Allendale Charter Township.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
