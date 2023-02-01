Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Binance Integrates Binance-Pegged BUSD On Optimism Network
Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange by client count and trading volumes, has integrated Binance-Pegged BUSD on the Ethereum layer-2 platform, the Optimism Network. In a press release on February 2, Binance said their users can now begin depositing and withdrawing the wrapped token via the Optimism Network. The Optimism Network...
NEWSBTC
Best Play-to-Earn Startups to Watch in 2023 Amid the Crypto Market Recession
With the beginning of 2023, the cryptocurrency market turned to growth, though the overall outlook remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic recession. Despite this, the gaming niche within the cryptocurrency industry continues to attract new players and investors. According to data from Dappradar, the number of active users in...
NEWSBTC
Industry Briefing: CoinEx & ViaBTC Capital Co-publish the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to Review Crypto Categories
In January 2023, CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital co-published the 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT to offer data analysis and insights into sectors spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, NFT, public chains, DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, and regulatory policies. Moreover, the report also predicted the trends of the crypto market in 2023. Today, we will dive into the report, with a focus on the major crypto categories.
NEWSBTC
Dacxi.com rebrands to Wealth99
Dacxi Group unveils major rebrand and splits into two brands: Wealth99 and Dacxi Chain. LONDON, UK February 2, 2023. The leading digital wealth platform – formerly known as Dacxi.com – has a new look, logo, and name; Wealth99. Dacxi.com’s rebrand to Wealth99 officially went live on February 1st,...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) Gains 6% In One Day As Market Sees Correction
Polkadot is rising again after slowing down on its earlier rally in January. The token is trading at $6.97, representing an increase of 5.98% in 24 hours. The token’s price has been in this range since January 20, 2023, with small increments in daily intervals. Also, Polkadot had 20...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Fantom (FTM) Make Appreciable Profits As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Moves Closer To 700%
As the month gradually winds down, crypto enthusiasts zoom in on the coins with gains so far. Whilst Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) achieve appreciable profits, Orbeon Protocol continues in its ascent, soaring close to 700% in its stage 4 presales. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Dogecoin (Doge) Market Indicators Are...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Profit-Taking Hits Highest Level Since Feb 2021
On-chain data shows Ethereum profit-taking has spiked to high levels not seen since February 2021, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s price. Ethereum Profit Taking Rises As ETH Continues To Rally. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this profit-taking may suggest that the...
NEWSBTC
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Burning Reaches New High, Is ETH Warming Up For Another Rally?
While the global cryptocurrency market continues with its ubiquitous movement, Ethereum seems to be sneaking out to break a new record. The latest achievement Ethereum obtained is setting a new high in its burning-per-day mechanism. Per a recent report from WuBlockchain citing data from oklink, Ethereum’s burning amount exceeded 3,000...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Jumps 22% As Avalanche Records Another Win For Institutional Adoption
Avalanche (AVAX) seems to be reaping the benefits of recent partnerships its network sealed with Amazon and finance platform Intain. In fact, despite experiencing severe price drops together with the rest of the broader crypto market during the final quarter of the previous year, the altcoin has managed to stand out as one of the better performers this week.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit Taking Reaches Levels Not Seen Since Nov. 2021
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has reached high levels not seen since the November of 2021. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a near-term top usually becomes more probable when this trend forms for BTC....
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Still Reeling As Bitcoin’s Break Above $24,000 Triggers Liquidations
On Wednesday, the crypto market received favorable news in form of the FOMC announcement and the price of Bitcoin eventually broke above $24,000. With the Fed turning dovish after being hawkish all through 2022, it has been a beacon for the crypto market to rally and the liquidations have ramped up as the market took advantage of this.
NEWSBTC
Don’t Get Too Greedy On Bitcoin, Analyst Suggests, Here’s Why
Bitcoin has experienced a significant trend change; the market sentiment has also changed in 2023. Since breaking from consolidation, Bitcoin’s momentum has shifted to the upside, transitioning from a bear market to potentially the early stages of a new bull market. In a monthly newsletter, veteran quant investor and...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cronos (CRO) – The Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now
Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,700
Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could again unless there is a downside break below the $1,600 support zone. Ethereum spiked above the $1,700 resistance zone before it corrected lower. The price is now trading above $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Price Return To $20,000? Here’s What Investors Expect
Bitcoin price is still trending comfortably above the $23,000 level as it maintains its bullish trend. This has continued for a couple of weeks now, propelled forward by the newly adopted dovish stance of the United States Federal Reserve. However, not all investors have embraced this bullish trend as many still expect a decline in price for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Fantom And Decentraland Explode As Big Eyes Coin Raises $21M In Presale
Over the past month, the crypto space has seen a bullish trend. Many crypto enthusiasts are now regaining their confidence in cryptocurrencies, hoping it’s the end of the winter and the start of a probable bull market in the new year. Amidst the rise of cryptocurrencies, few names stand out. Fantom and Decentraland have gained massively whilst Big Eyes Coin makes history with the biggest presale since 2021!
NEWSBTC
Price Predictions for Polygon (MATIC), Uniswap (UNI), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) for 2023 – 2030
The year 2023 shows bullish sentiment for most cryptocurrencies, as many have started recovering from their lows. Some of the big assets, Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI), are already facing stiff competition from newer projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a new entrant that has ousted many existing cryptocurrencies with its...
NEWSBTC
Fetch.ai (FET) up 200% in 30 days – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets by 1400% in Presale
Newcomer Fetch.ai (FET) has managed to surge by a massive 200% in just 30 days following the next it has become one of Binance’s reserve assets, and the demand for AI increases. Furthermore, we have cryptocurrency project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) skyrocketing over 1,400% within just a few weeks during its pre-sale, with analysts now predicting it will surge by another 300% soon, reaching over $0,24 per token.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Gains 14% In Last 24 Hours As Shibarium Beta Launch Inches Closer
Shiba Inu, popularly known as the “Dogecoin Killer,” has been one cryptocurrency with a constant buzz around it in 2023. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the second largest meme coin has gained a staggering 74.41% since the start of the new year as the crypto market continues its impressive recovery.
