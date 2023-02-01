ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
TAMPA, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
HUDSON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando community mourns Tyre Nichols and calls for police reform

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando community came together to mourn the life of Tyre Nichols and call for police reform. Dozens gathered at Lake Eola on Saturday to remember 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and demand action and change. "Tyre Nichols was a human being with a future that was stolen from...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus

Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
POLK COUNTY, FL

