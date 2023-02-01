Read full article on original website
One Suspect Dead, Florida Trooper Shot In Pasco County Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them. “I feared for my life. I feared for my daughter’s life, everybody’s life,” said Antwan Glover, of...
Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in early January. According to investigators, just before 1 PM on January 8, 2023, the Tampa Police Department received a call for service to a home on the 2600 block
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
Orlando community mourns Tyre Nichols and calls for police reform
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando community came together to mourn the life of Tyre Nichols and call for police reform. Dozens gathered at Lake Eola on Saturday to remember 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and demand action and change. "Tyre Nichols was a human being with a future that was stolen from...
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County on Friday and deputies are now searching for the driver. This happened on Ponce De Leon Rd at Bradley Dr. According to troopers, the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No other...
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Vehicle involved in Lakeland mass shooting located
LAKELAND, FL– Authorities in Lakeland are reporting that they have found the vehicle connected to the mass shooting that left 11 people injured on Monday. The dark blue Nissan Ultima…
Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with Alzheimer's.
