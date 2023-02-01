Read full article on original website
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average
(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Half of Alabama Hospital Operating in the Red
Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public reaction has ranged...
Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama
There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
An Ode to Snake Handler, Good People, and the Advocates Who Brought Stronger Beer to Alabama
Anybody who’s ever spent time in a bar in Birmingham, Ala., knows the name Snake Handler. As one of its most requested beers since its founding 15 years ago, Good People Brewing Company’s double IPA is frequently referred to as “dangerously drinkable.” At a hefty 10 percent ABV, it goes down more like caramel than its heavy hop (and alcohol) content would suggest, and stands bold in its traditional roots among the influx of endless hazy, juicy IPAs.
Bills to end 2 Confederate holidays pre-filed for upcoming legislative session in Alabama
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Former corrections officer Stacy George is supportive of expedited release of inmates
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Alabama DA 'disgusted' as hundreds of inmates to be set free under new state law
Alabama's 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the recent released of 97 inmates under a recent law "disgusted" him "to the core," arguing crime will go up.
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
Alabama’s permitless carry law stirs questions, concerns among law enforcement, gun rights group
Two law enforcement leaders in South Alabama, and the head of BamaCarry are all calling on state lawmakers to make changes to Alabama’s new permitless carry law that went into effect on New Year’s Day. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, during a...
Many Alabama Residents Have Millions In Unclaimed Assets
Yes, I have heard it before but never tested the theory. This time, I typed my first and last name into the website and it was right on the screen in front of me. I had money, yes money, that was "unclaimed" and waiting for me. All I had to...
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
USDA burning 111,000 acres in Alabama’s national forests: Here’s where and when
The USDA Forest Service has scheduled burns planned for four of Alabama’s national forests. The prescribed burns will take place on some 110,586 acres at Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests over the next six months. The burn schedule will depend on weather, USDA said. The prescribed burns...
