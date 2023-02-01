ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Edy Zoo

New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
The Center Square

Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average

(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
WHNT-TV

Half of Alabama Hospital Operating in the Red

Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public reaction has ranged...
April Killian

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
vinepair.com

An Ode to Snake Handler, Good People, and the Advocates Who Brought Stronger Beer to Alabama

Anybody who’s ever spent time in a bar in Birmingham, Ala., knows the name Snake Handler. As one of its most requested beers since its founding 15 years ago, Good People Brewing Company’s double IPA is frequently referred to as “dangerously drinkable.” At a hefty 10 percent ABV, it goes down more like caramel than its heavy hop (and alcohol) content would suggest, and stands bold in its traditional roots among the influx of endless hazy, juicy IPAs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
alreporter.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
