Franklin County Times
Russellville High School holds Community Partnership Breakfast to connect with community
“We are all excited to explore how RHS can work with local businesses to provide real-world opportunities for students and also prepare our students to be productive employees and members of the community,” said Russellville Mayor David Grissom. To help bolster this goal, schools officials and community members came...
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
Franklin County Times
Russellville club names Bob Seeley Civitan of Year
The Russellville Civitan Club named longtime member and treasurer Robert “Bob” Seeley Civitan of the Year during its Jan. 24 meeting. “It’s a pleasant surprise receiving this honor,” Seeley said. “Civitan is a good club to belong to, and I enjoy my time in it.”
Franklin County Times
County takes needed steps to continue broadband expansion
Armed with constitutional approval to invest federal COVID-19 relief funds into the expansion of broadband services, Franklin County Probate Judge Barry Moore joined officials from other counties to work on a model program to enhance internet access at the local level. Several counties participating in the Investing in Alabama Counties...
Weather school delays in Alabama for Thursday, Feb. 2
Several North Alabama schools are delaying the start of classes Thursday, Feb. 2 due to the threat of winter weather. Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10:30 a.m. This list will be updated if more schools are added.
Florence, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
ABC 33/40 News
'Right time, right place': Walker County woman reflects on her role in school bus accident
A Walker County woman is feeling grateful after helping save a man from a burning car. The accident occurred on Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m. A Walker County School bus and another vehicle collided on the side of AL 102 eastbound at the intersection with AL 124. The bus was...
Cullman Regional welcomes neurologist, sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional recently welcomed neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Kenneth Murray, MD to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Murray received his bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Buffalo and his graduate medical degree from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Millard Filmore Hospital in Buffalo, New York, a residency in neurology at Dent Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, New York and his fellowship in sleep medicine at University of Texas Southwest Medicine Center at Dallas. Comprehensive Neurology Clinic With more than 30 years of experience as...
Obituary: Diane Green Williams
Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize
ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
WAFF
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
WHNT-TV
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
WAFF
ShoalsFest canceled for 2023, expected to return 2024
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - ShoalsFest in 2023 has been canceled, but it is expected the music festival will return in 2024, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. It was announced by festival organizers that the festival will not happen this year, but that is not because of the event itself, location or anyone connected to it. Traci Thomas, manager of Jason Isbell who created the festival, said Isbell has a demanding schedule this year.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmates escape work release with help of former employee
A former Lauderdale County work release employee faces charges after she allegedly aided the escape of three inmates in the program. Court documents show that employee is 35-year-old Brittney Lashay Shipley. She is charged with three counts of permitting or aiding escape. The escape took place about 11:45 p.m. Jan....
