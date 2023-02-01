Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Times
Sign up now for youth rec sports through March 1
Russellville youth sports for children ages 6–12 will soon be in full swing in the community. Registration is underway through March 1 for softball, baseball and track and field. All travel will be local. Cost of registration for each sport is $50. For baseball, boys ages 5-12 can register....
WAFF
Beloved former coach memorialized with scholarship in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age. After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for...
Franklin County Times
Russellville club names Bob Seeley Civitan of Year
The Russellville Civitan Club named longtime member and treasurer Robert “Bob” Seeley Civitan of the Year during its Jan. 24 meeting. “It’s a pleasant surprise receiving this honor,” Seeley said. “Civitan is a good club to belong to, and I enjoy my time in it.”
Weather school delays in Alabama for Thursday, Feb. 2
Several North Alabama schools are delaying the start of classes Thursday, Feb. 2 due to the threat of winter weather. Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10:30 a.m. This list will be updated if more schools are added.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy breaks ground on new school
Ground was broken Monday on a new high school in Limestone County.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Schools announces delayed start for Friday
For the third day in a row, winter weather has prompted a delayed start for Lauderdale County Schools. The school system announced it would wait until 10:30 a.m. Friday to start classes due to the below-freezing temperatures and potential for black ice expected in the county. Bus routes will remain...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WAFF
Sand Mountain Sam prepares to make Groundhog Day weather prediction
SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam. Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
Obituary: Diane Green Williams
Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
Albertville man killed in crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34. Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
HPD: Possible icy conditions lead to several minor accidents on I-565
The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of several minor accidents on I-565 Friday morning.
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
Comments / 0