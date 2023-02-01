ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsberry scores 21 as North Texas defeats Rice 74-64

HOUSTON — Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points as North Texas beat Rice 74-64. Huntsberry added five assists for the Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 17 points and six rebounds. Rubin Jones had 13 points. The Owls (15-8, 6-6) were led by Mekhi Mason with 17 points.
Weaver scores 21, UT Arlington beats Sam Houston 70-58

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chendall Weaver had 21 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 win over Sam Houston. Weaver shot 6 for 11 from the floor with a 3-pointer and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (8-15, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference). Kyron Gibson finished with 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Brandon Walker added nine points and six rebounds. Cameron Huefner had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Bearkats (17-6, 7-4), who had a five-game win streak end.
