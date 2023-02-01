ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Campbell, AL

Franklin County Times

Sign up now for youth rec sports through March 1

Russellville youth sports for children ages 6–12 will soon be in full swing in the community. Registration is underway through March 1 for softball, baseball and track and field. All travel will be local. Cost of registration for each sport is $50. For baseball, boys ages 5-12 can register....
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville club names Bob Seeley Civitan of Year

The Russellville Civitan Club named longtime member and treasurer Robert “Bob” Seeley Civitan of the Year during its Jan. 24 meeting. “It’s a pleasant surprise receiving this honor,” Seeley said. “Civitan is a good club to belong to, and I enjoy my time in it.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Hit me up with your reading suggestions

Reading more. That’s a good goal for this year, don’t you think?. Reading has long been a personal passion. Since early elementary school I have loved to lose myself in the pages of a gripping story. Yet, despite that purported passion, I seem to have trouble making time...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

