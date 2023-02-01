Read full article on original website
Sign up now for youth rec sports through March 1
Russellville youth sports for children ages 6–12 will soon be in full swing in the community. Registration is underway through March 1 for softball, baseball and track and field. All travel will be local. Cost of registration for each sport is $50. For baseball, boys ages 5-12 can register....
Russellville club names Bob Seeley Civitan of Year
The Russellville Civitan Club named longtime member and treasurer Robert “Bob” Seeley Civitan of the Year during its Jan. 24 meeting. “It’s a pleasant surprise receiving this honor,” Seeley said. “Civitan is a good club to belong to, and I enjoy my time in it.”
Russellville High School holds Community Partnership Breakfast to connect with community
“We are all excited to explore how RHS can work with local businesses to provide real-world opportunities for students and also prepare our students to be productive employees and members of the community,” said Russellville Mayor David Grissom. To help bolster this goal, schools officials and community members came...
Hit me up with your reading suggestions
Reading more. That’s a good goal for this year, don’t you think?. Reading has long been a personal passion. Since early elementary school I have loved to lose myself in the pages of a gripping story. Yet, despite that purported passion, I seem to have trouble making time...
