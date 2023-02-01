ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larue County, KY

Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

4 sentenced on federal charges for running Louisville-based drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced. The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Grayson County man stabbed to death; 15-year-old stepson charged with murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his stepfather, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. CST when sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. The call said that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

