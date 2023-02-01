Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police say he confessed to shooting, killing person in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood on Friday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as Imanitwitaho Zachee. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue at about 3:15...
wdrb.com
KSP investigating after man shot and killed during confrontation with neighbor in Grayson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Grayson County. The agency said there was a confrontation between neighbors over a dog around 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing. That's in the Short Creek community.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
WBKO
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 61-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in van off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
WLKY.com
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
wdrb.com
4 sentenced on federal charges for running Louisville-based drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced. The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
WLKY.com
Louisville man accused of shooting nightclub employee almost 2 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for trying to kill a nightclub employee almost two years ago. Vernon Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to attempted murder. According to court records, Jackson demanded a refund after a shooting inside club “X-clusive" forced the business...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
WLKY.com
Grayson County man stabbed to death; 15-year-old stepson charged with murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his stepfather, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. CST when sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. The call said that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
WLKY.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers arrest 29 impaired drivers, cite over 400 speeders in January
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its January Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,788 citations and arrested 29 impaired drivers. Opened 46 criminal cases, made 348 arrests and served 61 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
Comments / 0