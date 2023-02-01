ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat

 2 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.

The post threatened violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities, the sheriff's office said.

After investigating, the sheriff's office "successfully linked" the post to a 13-year-old, who was arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Investigators said the threat was not credible, and there is no known legitimate threat to any school facilities.

"I appreciate the quick work by our School Resource Officer and Investigation Divisions to find and charge the individual responsible for this threat, " said Sheriff Larry Pierce. "The Wayne County Sheriff's Office takes these threats very seriously and will continue to charge anyone who threatens the safety of our school facilities."

Pierce said additional law enforcement personnel will be visible at Wayne County public schools on Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department, Mount Olive Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center assisted with the investigation.

Nikki Nikki
1d ago

He’ll be set free without any monitoring and allowed to go back school and one day to carry out his plan!

Nikki Nikki
1d ago

His picture needs to be shown! I don’t want my kid at any school he attends!!!

Jeannia Peacock Tann
1d ago

13??? social media??? Lord have mercy these children have no fear and its a sad sad world my grandchidren are going to have to try to grow up in

