Berkeley Springs, WV

PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes 192,000-square-foot distribution center in Cumberland, Md.

Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Md. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Morgan Messenger

Garage blaze spreads into woods, tops Warm Springs Ridge

A blaze that destroyed a garage along Cold Run Valley Road west of Berkeley Springs has been pushed by high winds into the woods and spread over the top of Warm Springs Ridge. Dozens of fire units from as far away as Fayetteville, Pa. have joined the effort to contain the fire, which was creeping east down Warm Springs Ridge toward Widmyer Elementary School, which sits at the valley floor. Flames were visible from along U.S. 522 as darkness set in today, Friday, February 3. Additional fire units from around the region were still responding to the scene at 8 p.m., hours after the blaze began.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
allamericanatlas.com

31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia

This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
WINCHESTER, VA
poolesvillepulse.org

“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
POOLESVILLE, MD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
MARTINSBURG, WV
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Woman charged for assault in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
tourcounsel.com

Francis Scott Key Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Francis Scott Key Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Frederick, Maryland. Opened in 1978, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Value City Furniture, DSW, Ethan Allen, Barnes & Noble, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Original anchors at Francis Scott Key Mall in 1978 included Sears, Hess's, and Gee Bee. The...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Apple Blossom Mall | Shopping mall in Winchester, Virginia

The Apple Blossom Mall is a 473,672 square feet (44,006 m2) shopping mall that was built in 1982 on the south side of Winchester, Virginia. It has 83 stores. Its anchor stores are Belk (former Leggett), AMC Classic, and JCPenney. The mall's one vacant anchor space was once occupied by Sears.
WINCHESTER, VA

