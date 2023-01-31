Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart jobAsh JurbergCumberland, MD
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Related
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV
Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra completes 192,000-square-foot distribution center in Cumberland, Md.
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Md. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot...
Morgan Messenger
Garage blaze spreads into woods, tops Warm Springs Ridge
A blaze that destroyed a garage along Cold Run Valley Road west of Berkeley Springs has been pushed by high winds into the woods and spread over the top of Warm Springs Ridge. Dozens of fire units from as far away as Fayetteville, Pa. have joined the effort to contain the fire, which was creeping east down Warm Springs Ridge toward Widmyer Elementary School, which sits at the valley floor. Flames were visible from along U.S. 522 as darkness set in today, Friday, February 3. Additional fire units from around the region were still responding to the scene at 8 p.m., hours after the blaze began.
allamericanatlas.com
31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia
This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
Proposed water rate hike not sitting well with Jefferson County, W.Va. consumers
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A proposed water utility hike is causing concern in Jefferson County, one of West Virginia’s fastest-growing counties. The concern centers around a proposed buyout of local utilities by West Virginia American Water. “We going to have to pay higher rates. It’s going to affect us all. It would […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
echo-pilot.com
Smithsburg-area man found guilty of 2021 vehicular manslaughter in bench trial
A Smithsburg-area man was found guilty during a bench trial Thursday of killing Waynesboro, Pa.-resident Robert Mellott in a grossly negligent manner stemming from a 2021 crash on Leitersburg Pike. Retired Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer ordered Alvin Matthew Herrell Jr., 65, to continue to be held...
Woman charged for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
tourcounsel.com
Francis Scott Key Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Francis Scott Key Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Frederick, Maryland. Opened in 1978, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Value City Furniture, DSW, Ethan Allen, Barnes & Noble, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Original anchors at Francis Scott Key Mall in 1978 included Sears, Hess's, and Gee Bee. The...
Pharmacist shortages being felt at big chains drugstores, but not family drugstores
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — There have been many industries that have been dealing with shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those is pharmacies. “When I’m told to come back after waiting 20 minutes for a prescription for a sick child and when I get there it’s another 20 minutes, it’s not […]
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
abc27.com
Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
tourcounsel.com
Apple Blossom Mall | Shopping mall in Winchester, Virginia
The Apple Blossom Mall is a 473,672 square feet (44,006 m2) shopping mall that was built in 1982 on the south side of Winchester, Virginia. It has 83 stores. Its anchor stores are Belk (former Leggett), AMC Classic, and JCPenney. The mall's one vacant anchor space was once occupied by Sears.
Comments / 0