Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.
WUSA
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
WUSA
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
WUSA
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
WUSA
Kit Harington Announces He and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are preparing to welcome baby no. 2! The 36-year-old Game of Thrones star shared the news on The Tonight Show, revealing that their 2-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed, is preparing to have a sibling. "He's really good. He's about to get the...
WUSA
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
WUSA
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
WUSA
Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
WUSA
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
WUSA
Valerie Bertinelli on Healing After Her Divorce: 'I'm Long Over the Narcissist'
Valerie Bertinelli is reflecting on her divorce. In an emotional video, the 62-year-old actress recalled the aha moment in her journey to heal and how it led her to live a much more fulfilling life since divorcing ex Tom Vitale. Bertinelli took to Instagram on Friday and posted a video...
Comments / 0