Florida State

WUSA

Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.
WUSA

Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles

While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
WUSA

Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'

Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
WUSA

Kit Harington Announces He and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are preparing to welcome baby no. 2! The 36-year-old Game of Thrones star shared the news on The Tonight Show, revealing that their 2-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed, is preparing to have a sibling. "He's really good. He's about to get the...
WUSA

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
WUSA

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs

Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
WUSA

'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...

