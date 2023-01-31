Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.

