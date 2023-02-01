Like FTX, Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Used QuickBooks

The use of QuickBooks is redolent of the collapse of another bankrupt crypto firm, FTX.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Celsius, a New Jersey-based crypto lender that declared bankruptcy last summer, was using QuickBooks to log its transactions.

Small and medium-sized businesses typically rely on the accounting software QuickBooks for keeping track of their finances, but it’s far rarer for a company managing billions of dollars worth of assets to do so. Celsius owes $5.5 billion to its customers and creditors after a customer run on deposits and the implosion of the Terra-Luna stablecoin.

According to the court-appointed examiner Shoba Pillay, Celsius put its financial logs in 15 QuickBooks files and failed to create a system for consolidated statements. In November, Pillay asked to see QuickBooks account data, but after a delay in granting access, discovered numbers didn’t quite add up. Instead, Pillay said she discovered “significant discrepancies” between QuickBooks data and the consolidated statements.

“The files produced by Celsius were not the original files used to prepare the consolidated financial statements,” she told the court. “Celsius retroactively prepared consolidation files from its historical accounting records.”

“For example, several entries in the QuickBooks general ledger are dated as of the last day of the respective quarters but were not included in the balances on Celsius's summary financial statements,” Pillay wrote.

Pillay detected issues from 2020 where Celsius was taking on loans to avoid financial losses.

The use of QuickBooks is redolent of the collapse of another major crypto firm, FTX, which also filed for bankruptcy last year.

FTX CEO John Ray III castigated the use of QuickBooks as evidence of a disorganized and unsophisticated business operation helmed by now disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

This past winter, Ray testified in front of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee that it was inappropriate for FTX to use QuickBooks, given the size of its assets: “Nothing against QuickBooks. Very nice tool," Ray said. “It's not for a multibillion dollar company."