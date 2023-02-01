Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Sign up now for youth rec sports through March 1
Russellville youth sports for children ages 6–12 will soon be in full swing in the community. Registration is underway through March 1 for softball, baseball and track and field. All travel will be local. Cost of registration for each sport is $50. For baseball, boys ages 5-12 can register....
Franklin County Times
Hit me up with your reading suggestions
Reading more. That’s a good goal for this year, don’t you think?. Reading has long been a personal passion. Since early elementary school I have loved to lose myself in the pages of a gripping story. Yet, despite that purported passion, I seem to have trouble making time...
Franklin County Times
County takes needed steps to continue broadband expansion
Armed with constitutional approval to invest federal COVID-19 relief funds into the expansion of broadband services, Franklin County Probate Judge Barry Moore joined officials from other counties to work on a model program to enhance internet access at the local level. Several counties participating in the Investing in Alabama Counties...
