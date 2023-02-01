Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies person shot, killed outside plant in Butchertown
The person shot and killed in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner's office. Imanitwitaho Zachee, 26, of the Hazelwood neighborhood, was shot to death. The victim was killed outside of their place of employment, JBS Foods plant. Previous story: Man arrested after person shot to...
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
WLKY.com
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
WLKY.com
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 61-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in van off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
WLKY.com
SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
WLKY.com
Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
wbiw.com
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
wdrb.com
Police seeking 29-year-old wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash in Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month. According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police...
WLKY.com
Man in custody after shooting at police, setting house on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. The Louisville Metro Police Department sent out a tweet around 6:45 p.m. asking for residents in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard to shelter in place and avoid the area.
WLKY.com
Man dead after being hit by car on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after being hit while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car around 8:30 p.m. in the Valley Station neighborhood. LMPD said they believe the...
WLKY.com
ISP: Investigation ongoing after officer shoots, kills man in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway Friday night after a sheriff's officer shot and killed a man in Jennings Country. Indiana State Police said around 2 p.m. officers were trying to serve a warrant for 29-year-old Devin Lark of Jennings County. When officers arrived at Lark's location...
