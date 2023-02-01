ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Coroner identifies person shot, killed outside plant in Butchertown

The person shot and killed in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner's office. Imanitwitaho Zachee, 26, of the Hazelwood neighborhood, was shot to death. The victim was killed outside of their place of employment, JBS Foods plant. Previous story: Man arrested after person shot to...
Man hospitalized in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Louisville on Friday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street. Officers arrived and found an adult man who...
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
Man dead after being hit by car on Dixie Highway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after being hit while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car around 8:30 p.m. in the Valley Station neighborhood. LMPD said they believe the...
