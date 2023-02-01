Read full article on original website
West Virginia House Minority Leader Skaff on firearms, divisive bills and fixes for PEIA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates are operating in the extreme minority, occupying just 12 of the chamber’s 100 seats. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kan-awha, joined the latest episode of WV News’ webcast, West Virginia Legislature This Week, to talk about firearms legislation, pushing back against bills offered by Republicans and solutions for sustaining the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
West Virginia Gov. Justice on his tax plan, possible congressional run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has made several attempts to reduce or eliminate the state’s personal income tax in recent years. After back-to-back attempts to reduce the tax — during the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature and during a special session in the summer of 2022 — fizzled out, Justice laid out another plan of attack during his 2023 State of the State address.
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner discusses 2024 candidacy, voting expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently announced his plans to run for governor in 2024. Warner, who was elected to his current position in 2017, joined the latest episode of WV News’ West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast to discuss the campaign, a few of the bills under consideration at the state Capitol and his office’s involvement with mobile voting.
South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
Belmont 90, Illinois St. 75
ILLINOIS ST. (10-15) Lewis 4-8 0-1 8, McChesney 1-6 2-2 5, Kasubke 1-3 0-0 2, Knight 3-10 2-2 9, Poindexter 5-8 1-2 13, Burford 6-9 0-0 15, Johnson 4-7 2-2 13, Stadelman 0-0 1-2 1, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0, Petrakis 2-3 0-0 5, Schmitt 2-2 0-0 4, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-11 75.
Venning's 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning's 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Dayton 68-59 on Saturday night. Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).
Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 24 points and Brandon Noel notched a double-double to lead Wright State to an 82-67 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points.
