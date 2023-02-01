ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair

By Jenny Dericks
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line.

Bailey Chapman added 12 with three rebounds.

Mason Munier, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman contributed to the win.

Sweeney passed the 400 point total in this game, pushing her career total to 1378 points.  She also has 448 career rebounds and 415 assists.

Sparta’s record stands at 13-5.  They head to Gill St. Barnard’s on Thursday.  Their next home appearance is on Saturday up against Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S tournament. That game is scheduled to start at 8:43 p.m.

TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Rolls into Morris County Semifinals with Win vs. Hanover Park; Kreuzer 14 Points, Hogan 13 off Bench

DENVILLE, NJ -- While Chatham's girls basketball opponents have been focused on stopping Cougar senior Riley Allen from going on a 3-point shooting binge this season, coach Joe Gaba has been building a balanced offense around her. "I don't know if we've shown how dynamic we are offensively, based on the schedule that we've played, but we have the potential," Gaba said. Some of that potential was on display on Saturday during the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament. While Hanover Park was concentrating on Allen, Chatham junior Addison Barrett and sophomores Ella Kreuzer, Mia Semioli and McKenna Hogan were wreaking havoc on the...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night

SPARTA, NJ -  After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33.  Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7.  Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s. Nick Ryan had nine; all three pointers.  Jack Hill added eight.  Matthew Maresca and Finn Mell each put up seven.  Dan Lyden had six and James Weisbeck added five.  Brayden DiBlasio, Brandon Joefield, Edan Alkovic...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Boys Basketball Honors 2023 Seniors

SPARTA, NJ – It was senior night at the Sparta High School boys basketball game where students and families gathered to honor the varsity players. Before their game against Newton Sparty the Spartan mascot was joined at center court by the seniors and their families. Before the players, the team’s student statisticians were recognized. Marcella Hill and Caroline Mastandrea were given bouquets by the players. “Caroline and Marcella have been stating for basketball games since they were freshmen back in 2019.  It was great watching you both come to games with a smile on your face and a positive outlook no matter...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS wrestling, basketball honor their seniors

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School girls basketball, wrestling, and boys basketball all celebrated their Senior Nights this past week. And not only were the seniors honored, they all earned victories in their respective games and matches as well. Girls basketball took down North Brunswick, 55-48, behind a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double effort by senior Autumn John. She also had four blocks and three steals. The other senior on the team, Sky Johnson, scored just two points, but pulled down six rebounds. Alyssa Rice also scored 13 points with four rebounds and four steals and Courtney Edmundo netted 10 points to go along with...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Cedar Grove Defeats Parsippany Hills, 44-27

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Parsippany Hills recorded more pins, but the Cedar Grove wrestling team came away with more points, and the victory, 44-27, over the Vikings on Friday. Cedar Grove is 12-7. Parsippany Hills is 11-8. 157 Robert Kelly (CG) — Decision 3-2 Nicholas Buckley (PH) 165 Nicholas Genuario (CG) — Pin 1:16 Cole SanMartin (PH) 175 Michael Willis (CG) — Decision 3-1 Joseph Flamio (PH) 190 Jake Saraiva (CG) — Forfeit 215 Christian Morrice (CG) — Pin 0:44 Andrew Baumann (PH) 285 Mark Ratel (CG) — Forfeit 106 James McGinty (PH) — Pin 0:38 Tommy Sica (CG) 113 Ozzie Saldarini (PH) — Pin 1:34 Richie Galioto (CG) 120 Jerry D`Alessio (CG) — Decision 4-3 Benjamin Ucab (PH) 126 Gavin Denise (PH) — Decision 7-2 Gerard Immersi (CG) 132 Tyler Costello (PH) — Pin 5:15 Pierce Asfalg (CG) 138 Connor Kerney (CG) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:00 Jie Zheng (PH) 144 Andrew Buckingham (CG) — Forfeit 150 Trevor Ridzyowski (PH) — Pin 1:00 Kenneth Cilento (CG)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend. The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice this season. But, In their second season meeting on Thursday, the Trojans won by just one point in overtime against the Patriots. St. Thomas Aquinas is the defending tournament champion. Locally, the Woodbridge Barrons are seeded 12th; the Carteret Rambers,20th; JFK’s Mustangs, 25th; and New Brunswick High’s Zebras at 26th. The top four seeds, after St....
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Edison, 61-34

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick girls basketball team learned on Friday that it has been seeded second for the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, then went out and defeated Edison, 61-34. It was the second victory in 24 hours for the Lady Vikings, who defeated East Brunswick Thursday night, 80-49. Alexis Lease-Springer scored 21 points for South Brunswick (15-6), which outscored Edison, 16-8, in the third quarter to take a 42-29 lead. Leilani Pinder finished with 13 points and Meher Vig connected for 10 points for South Brunswick. Vig led the Vikings against East Brunswick with 19 points and four assists. St. Thomas Aquinas was awarded the top seed in the GMC Tournament. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated South Brunswick in the 2022 GMC Tournament championship game.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Colonia

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost to Greater Middlesex Conference leading Colonia-Woodbridge High School on Friday at the Club at Woodbridge 13-2. Colonia is undefeated in the GMC this season. Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Stein scored the goals for CBR. Ryan Fitzgerald and James Tomasini had assists in Friday's loss. Braeden Rafferty had four goals for Colonia-Woodbridge. Ray Obolsky and Ryan Douglas both scored a pair. Colonia-Woodbridge also had goals from Hubert Polchlopek, Patrick Renne, Ryan Zwiebel, Chris Walusz and Nick Santeramo. Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots for CBR and made 17 saves. Noah Gibb faced 12 shots and made 10 saves for Colonia-Woodbridge. Gibb picked up the victory in goal. CBR returns to the ice on Monday at the ProSkate Ice Rink in South Brunswick for a home game against Monroe Township High School at 4:15 p.m. Monroe has an overall season record of 13-4-1 and is second in the GMC. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional to Host NJSIAA South Jersey Group V Wrestling Round 1 & 2 on Monday, February 6

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey Group V Wrestling Tournament will begin on Monday, February 6. Southern Regional will be hosting Round 1 and 2 with weigh-ins beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the match beginning at 5 p.m.  Southern Regional will take on Egg Harbor Township while Highland-Triton will wrestle against Rancocas Valley Regional High School. The winners of Round 1 will move on to Round 2 at 6:45/7 p.m. 
TAPinto.net

St. Bonaventure Dominates Dayton For Third Straight Win

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY -— After back-to-back loses at Loyola-Chicago and at home against Fordham, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies sat at 3-4 in the conference standings. The team decided they needed a team meeting.  "We just talked about everything that we felt we needed to do. We knew everyone was locked in since then. Ever since that meeting, everything has been rolling," Moses Flowers said. "We knew we had to be our brother’s keeper and have each other’s back.” Since that team meeting, St. Bonaventure has unprecedentedly gone 3-0 with wins at VCU, at Richmond and at home against Dayton. The finale of the...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
TAPinto.net

New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University

New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce Pearl as his coach for his college career, as well as a learning tool to hopefully get to the ultimate level in the NBA. Pettiford has made a huge name for himself this past year, as he has put on a show wherever he graced his skills. As a member of the...
AUBURN, AL
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon

SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing  it to snap in half.  Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic  and traffic signals in the area are affected. According to Sparta Police a car struck the pole. JCP&L is reporting approximately 1,264 customers are without power because of the accident. “A crew is on site attempting to restore as many customers as possible via switching until all repairs are completed,” according to Sparta Police. The is no information about the condition of the driver that struck the pole, at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Springfield Community Mourns Teacher Barbara Delikaris

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Barbara Delikaris, who had been an art teacher in the Springfield School District for many years, passed away last week. Delikaris died on Jan. 25, one day before what would have been her 74th birthday. Delikaris retired in 2020 after 30 years in the district during which she taught at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. She was remembered at Monday's meeting of the Springfield Board of Education. "She had a big heart," Dr Norman Francis, the principal at Jonathan Dayton High School, said. "She taught art, but she really taught students through her profession how to be good...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

NJ man accused of illegally entering Morris Co. high school

MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

