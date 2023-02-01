Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair

SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line.

Bailey Chapman added 12 with three rebounds.

Mason Munier, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman contributed to the win.

Sweeney passed the 400 point total in this game, pushing her career total to 1378 points. She also has 448 career rebounds and 415 assists.

Sparta’s record stands at 13-5. They head to Gill St. Barnard’s on Thursday. Their next home appearance is on Saturday up against Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S tournament. That game is scheduled to start at 8:43 p.m.







