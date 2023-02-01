Read full article on original website
KIMT
44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mayo Civic Center hosted day two of the 44th annual "Rochester Area Builders Home Show" today. Jeremiah Program Rochester sold raffle tickets for these play kitchens built by members of the Rochester Area Builders. Exhibitors there could talk about job openings available in the construction industry. There was also a skills competition for high school students in which they performed tasks such as drill driving. John Eischen, the executive director of Rochester Area Builders, said it's important to get kids interested in the construction industry.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
KIMT
Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation. “The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
After 43 Years, Bridal Shop in Rochester Suddenly Closed
Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester Suddenly Closes for Good. This morning we heard the news that Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse in Rochester, Minnesota closed. Now, some unsettling news for future brides hit social media. Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear, a locally owned shop at 1171 6th Street NW in Rochester, posted a note on its door and also on social media that they are closed.
KIMT
Celebration of love at a Rochester toybrary
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a celebration of love at a toy library today. At the Nana Gogo Toybrary, people could make some love-themed arts and crafts, a ballerina performed for the attendees and danced with them, and Mapleford Studio led participants through some music-in-motion activities. The idea behind the event was to expose kids to various forms of art. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of the Nana Gogo Toybrary, said Valentine's Day isn't just about couples.
KIMT
Fighting fires in cold weather
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Chilly temps have made it more difficult for firefighters to fight blazes. Rochester Fire Department Captain Ben Davis said their air packs, which they use when going into an area filled with smoke, can freeze and not work properly. In those instances, firefighters have to thaw them out or swap them out. They also need to be on the lookout for patches of ice, which can make putting out the fire quite difficult.
KIMT
Rochester Public Library hosts tour for city council to highlight need for more space
ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council members visited Rochester Public Library to tour the facility and learn about what the library's current needs are - and the answer is more space. The tour helped bring more awareness to the lack of the space that the library has available as it continues...
KIMT
Trailer home destroyed after fire in southeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A trailer home was destroyed by a fire at Bob's Trailer Court in southeast Rochester early this morning. The fire started around 12:15 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from it, but no one was inside. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
KIMT
Rochester bridal store closing after 43 years and is working to find new ownership
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A longtime business that has served generations of brides and grooms is abruptly closing its door. Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester says it is closing after 43 years. A Facebook post states “With the circumstances over the last three years, COVID being a main...
Zone Change Needed For 200 Unit Apartment Project in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A local developer has submitted a zone change request to the City of Rochester for a proposed multi-family residential project along Cascade Creek and 11th Avenue Northwest. The preliminary plans by the Prow Company for what is being called the Bakery Flats depict a 7.5-level...
KIMT
City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
