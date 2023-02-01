Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
National Heart Month
Local health care workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month. Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start. SeMRHI has named a new CEO. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The Southeast Mississippi Rural...
WDAM-TV
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
WDAM-TV
Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State. Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WDAM-TV
Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program gives Medicare Part B recipients free life coaches for a year. The Centers For Disease Control started the program in 2010 and is bringing it back this year. The goal of the program is to help eliminate the risk of...
WDAM-TV
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
Comments / 0