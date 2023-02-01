Kansas dropped to 6-4 in conference play on Saturday with a 68-53 loss to Iowa State on the road. The Cyclones led wire to wire and controlled nearly all 40 minutes of the contest as the Jayhawks struggled mightly on both ends of the floor. Iowa State led by as many as 19 points in the second half. In the end, Jalen Wilson scored 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds and drawing nine fouls. No other Jayhawk scored in double figures and the next leading scorer was Joseph Yesufu with eight points. As a team, KU turned the ball over a season-high 20 times. Iowa State also out-scored KU in the paint 36-16.

AMES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO