Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Iowa State
Kansas dropped to 6-4 in conference play on Saturday with a 68-53 loss to Iowa State on the road. The Cyclones led wire to wire and controlled nearly all 40 minutes of the contest as the Jayhawks struggled mightly on both ends of the floor. Iowa State led by as many as 19 points in the second half. In the end, Jalen Wilson scored 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds and drawing nine fouls. No other Jayhawk scored in double figures and the next leading scorer was Joseph Yesufu with eight points. As a team, KU turned the ball over a season-high 20 times. Iowa State also out-scored KU in the paint 36-16.
No. 10 Texas erases double-digit deficit en route to road win over No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66
Grinding out a 76-71 home win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday in a game with a tone more befitting a UFC fight than a college basketball game didn’t guarantee No. 10 Texas would go into Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday and rally from a 14-point deficit in the first half to ultimately put away No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66. With that said, the Longhorns seem to be buying into the approach interim head coach Rodney Terry has emphasized that Texas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) needs to successfully navigate through an unforgiving conference schedule, which led to the team’s second noteworthy league in less than a week.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after ISU defeats Kansas
Iowa State rolled over another top ten opponent on Saturday, as the Cyclones dominated eighth-ranked Kansas at home, 68-53. Following a very impressive performance, ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the media after the win. On Osun Osunniyi offensively. “Well, he was very assertive. We talked about how going...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Turnovers continue to plague Kansas State in home loss to Texas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State lost its third-straight Big 12 game on Saturday, falling 69-66 to Texas. K-State is now 18-5 on the season and 6-4 in the Big 12 after turning the ball over 19 times in the game and giving up 44 points to the Longhorns in the second half. The Wildcats will try to rediscover their winning ways on Tuesday night when TCU visits Bramlage Coliseum.
Rewind: Texas 69, Kansas State 66
In the best basketball conference in the nation, the action can devolve into an in-the-trenches battle that is not for the faint of heart. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, Texas overcame a 14-point deficit and battled on the blocks for a 69-66 victory to remain atop the Big 12 standings. From Kansas State’s perspective, it frittered away the fairly substantial lead with careless possessions to open the second half.
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
Analysis: Isaiah Marshall and Kansas a perfect fit for both sides
Kansas has landed their quarterback in the 2024 class in Southfield (Mich.) A&T's Isaiah Marshall.Marshall finished his junior year with 2,556 yards passing and 27.
What Kansas State's incoming freshmen are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
Watch what Kansas State incoming freshmen Avery Johnson, Wesley Fair and Andre Davis are saying as the speak to the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On being on campus finally... "I've been waiting since I committed. I'm so excited, during my OV I knew this...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0