GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Johnson scored 27 points as East Carolina beat SMU 77-72. Johnson had six rebounds for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds. RJ Felton finished with 18 points. The Mustangs were led by Zhuric Phelps, who posted 23 points and two steals.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO