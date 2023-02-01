NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 16 points with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and No. 20 Oklahoma used a hot start to race to a 93-68 win over West Virginia. The Sooners, who entered the game third nationally in scoring (86.1) and assists (20.4), had 28 assists on 36 baskets, their fourth game with more than 25 assists. Ja’Na Quinerly scored 24 points for the Mountaineers, who were outrebounded 41-26 and outscored 22-8 on second-chance points. The Sooners hit 7 of 14 3-pointers and shot 61% overall in racing to a 55-37 halftime lead. Most of the damage was done in the first quarter when they went 14 of 20 with four triples for a 32-16 lead.

NORMAN, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO