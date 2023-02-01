Read full article on original website
Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth. They are 14-9 overall and 5-5 in the Big 12. Emanuel Miller led TCU with 17 points and Shahada Wells had 14. The Horned Frogs are 17-6. They have struggled since their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., suffered a hyperextended right knee last Saturday early during a loss to Mississippi State. TCU also was minus injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr.
Vann, hot start lead No. 20 Sooner women past W.Va. 93-68
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 16 points with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and No. 20 Oklahoma used a hot start to race to a 93-68 win over West Virginia. The Sooners, who entered the game third nationally in scoring (86.1) and assists (20.4), had 28 assists on 36 baskets, their fourth game with more than 25 assists. Ja’Na Quinerly scored 24 points for the Mountaineers, who were outrebounded 41-26 and outscored 22-8 on second-chance points. The Sooners hit 7 of 14 3-pointers and shot 61% overall in racing to a 55-37 halftime lead. Most of the damage was done in the first quarter when they went 14 of 20 with four triples for a 32-16 lead.
Weaver scores 21, UT Arlington beats Sam Houston 70-58
ARLINGTON, Texas — Chendall Weaver had 21 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 win over Sam Houston. Weaver shot 6 for 11 from the floor with a 3-pointer and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (8-15, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference). Kyron Gibson finished with 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Brandon Walker added nine points and six rebounds. Cameron Huefner had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Bearkats (17-6, 7-4), who had a five-game win streak end.
No. 25 South Florida women rally past SMU 65-63
DALLAS (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 21 points, Sammie Puisis had a double-double, and No. 25 South Florida rallied past SMU 65-63. USF coach Jose Fernandez won for the 119th time in the American Athletic Conference and passed UConn coach Geno Auriemma for first place on the conference list. A quick 7-0 run capped by Marina Asensio’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter put the Bulls up 57-55, their first lead of the second half. Upset-minded SMU responded with two 3-pointers from Jasmine Smith and the Mustangs led 63-59 with 4:07 remaining but would not score again. Smith scored 26 points for SMU.
Johnson scores 27, East Carolina beats SMU 77-72
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Johnson scored 27 points as East Carolina beat SMU 77-72. Johnson had six rebounds for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds. RJ Felton finished with 18 points. The Mustangs were led by Zhuric Phelps, who posted 23 points and two steals.
