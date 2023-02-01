ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Draft: Filipowski, Proctor Power Duke Past Wake Forest

By Draft Digest Staff
 4 days ago

Freshmen Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor were both on their a-game Tuesday, helping to lead Duke to a win over Wake Forest.

Despite not seeing their normal level of blue blood success, the Duke Blue Devils still have plenty of star power that will make their way into the 2023 NBA Draft following the season.

Freshmen Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor were both on their a-game Tuesday, helping to lead Duke to a 75-68 win over Wake Forest, elevating their draft stock in the process.

Proctor had one of his better offensive performance on the year, pouring on 17 points, five rebounds, one steal and, uncharacteristically, just two assists.

One of the better passers in the class, Proctor has been pivotal in helping generate production for the entire Blue Devils’ squad, something NBA teams will certainly be monitoring.

Filipowski saw a productive night as well, adding 17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block. He did finish with six turnovers, but was otherwise impactful across the board.

He still hasn’t zeroed in on an efficient outside shot, shooting just 1-for-4 versus the Demon Deacons, but flashed some promising stuff nonetheless.

Not to be left unsaid, Dereck Lively II continued to ramp up his production on Tuesday, finished with seven points, six rebounds, three assists and his patented four blocks.

Duke will be back in action next against fellow blue blood North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

