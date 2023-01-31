Golden Anniversary - Cape Henlopen won the first Delaware state championship contested for girls 33-31 in 1973 in a game played at Milford. Cape's only other finals appearance was in 2011, a team coached by Lamont Hazzard, when they lost to Sanford 47-41. Georgia Edwards Perry, a player on the 1973 team, asked me to search for the trophy to see if it's somewhere at Cape. I know there is a room off the field house tunnel that I call the junk drawer of trophies past, where memories are stored and most likely come out at night talking to each other.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO