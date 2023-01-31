Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Golden anniversary of Cape’s girls’ basketball state championship
Golden Anniversary - Cape Henlopen won the first Delaware state championship contested for girls 33-31 in 1973 in a game played at Milford. Cape's only other finals appearance was in 2011, a team coached by Lamont Hazzard, when they lost to Sanford 47-41. Georgia Edwards Perry, a player on the 1973 team, asked me to search for the trophy to see if it's somewhere at Cape. I know there is a room off the field house tunnel that I call the junk drawer of trophies past, where memories are stored and most likely come out at night talking to each other.
WDEL 1150AM
Seaford's Delino DeShields earns another shot as a Minor League manager
Seaford baseball legend Delino Deshields will once again be a Minor League manager this summer. The three-sport standout and Delaware State News 80's Delaware Athlete of the Decade, was named the manager of the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, one step above the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their organization.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
starpublications.online
Seaford basketball court named after former head coach Dave Baker
The Seaford High School Ben Sirman Gymnasium now has long time Coach Dave Baker’s name permanently in Seaford history as the court was named “Dave Baker Court” on Tuesday night. Coach Dave Baker came to Seaford after graduating from Western Maryland College in 1968 and was hired...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Dr. Nick Valeri
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Valeri Orthodontics utilizes a few mythical creatures as mascots. Bigfoot. A...
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WMDT.com
Shorebirds announce job fair
SALISBURY, Md. – The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with Professional Sports Catering, are excited to announce the upcoming Shorebirds Job Fair at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 AM – 1 PM. The Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering will be hiring for all positions and candidates that are interested in working for the Shorebirds this season must show up for the Shorebirds Job Fair on Feb. 18.
kenosha.com
Over the rainbow: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ starting this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A timeless tale for all ages arrives Friday (Feb. 3) with Lakeside Players’ production of “The Wizard of Oz”...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Teen injured in shooting on Milwaukee's north side
A teenager was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
kenosha.com
Long-awaited opening of BLAK Coffee ‘means everything’ to Kenosha’s DeShaun Foster
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The emotions finally caught up to DeShaun Foster on Wednesday (Feb. 1). On the opening day of Black History...
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
WMDT.com
Juvenile charged following bomb threat at Somerset Co. high school
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A juvenile has been charged in connection to a bomb threat at a Somerset County school Wednesday morning. We’re told at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to Washington High School for a bomb threat received by school officials via email. School Resource Deputies assigned to the school immediately requested the necessary support services, secured the scene, and coordinated the evacuation of students, staff, and faculty. Additional Somerset County Sheriff’s Office personnel and K-9 units from the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Salisbury City Police Department worked further to secure and search the school.
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
kenosha.com
Sweet treat: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ takes the stage at Bradford
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Believe in yourself, stay positive, respect your elders and savor every bite of chocolate. Kenosha Unified School District teaches...
Comments / 0