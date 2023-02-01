ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape

It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
thebestmix1055.com

Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77

Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
Daily Nebraskan

Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska

Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
klin.com

New GM of Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Named

ASM Global, the management group for Pinnacle Bank Arena, has named Tim Savona as the new general manager of the arena and Pinewood Bowl. Savona succeeds Tom Lorenz, who died on Oct. 1, 2022. Lorenz held the position from the arena’s opening in 2013 to his passing. Savona, who...
fox42kptm.com

CSM to look for different president after their pick takes different offer

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary is reopening their search for the eighth president of the university after their pick took an offer at her current institution, according to a press release from the college. “While this was unexpected, CSM is well positioned to expedite a...
Nebraska Examiner

County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork Friday requesting a special prosecutor to check the work of the Lincoln Police Department regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Condon, a Republican prosecutor backed by both the new and old leadership teams at the state GOP, asked a judge to […] The post County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
thebestmix1055.com

Omaha police identify Target store shooter

Omaha police have identified the active shooter suspect who terrorized a West Omaha Target store Tuesday before police shot and killed him. No other injuries were reported. According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha bought the AR-15 military assault style rifle just four days earlier from a Cabela’s store.
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
News Channel Nebraska

Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell

BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
