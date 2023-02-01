FREMONT, Neb. – In their final midweek home game of the season, Midland University stepped onto the court against Concordia University on Wednesday night inside the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors got behind early, and could never recover, losing 91-63 to the Bulldogs. Midland descended to 9-15 overall and 2-12 in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while Concordia ascended to 15-9 overall and 9-7 in the conference.

