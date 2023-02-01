ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

adam mccardle
3d ago

this falls on the adults not acting like adults,is common sense really a super power these days come on ppl.

5
 

WLNS

Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth

 SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
SKAGWAY, AK
The Detroit Free Press

Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan WIC to transition back to Similac brand formulas

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Michigan Women, Infants and Children program, also known as WIC, is expected to transition back to its contract with Similac brand formulas. The transition is scheduled to start March 1, as the supply issues...
Morning Sun

Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan

Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bridgemi.com

Northern Michigan towns embrace marijuana, while many suburbs still opt out

LANSING – The results of Michigan’s local ballot proposals in November to legalize retail recreational marijuana were mixed, with about half passing, expanding the number of municipalities that allow cannabis businesses. By the end of 2022, 129 municipalities chose to permit adult-use cannabis, and 1,378 communities opted out.
MICHIGAN STATE

