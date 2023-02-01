Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven features wintry fun for all ages
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The 29th Annual Ice Breaker Festival kicked-off Friday in South Haven and featured activities for all ages. Other activities throughout Downtown South Haven also featured "cool designs" around the city, food, drink, and entertainment, according to organizers. The highlight of the festival is the sculpting...
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime
WEST MICHIGAN — Valentine's Day doesn't have to be extravagant, it can simply be spending time with a loved one. Here are a few ideas on how you can spend Valentine's Day on a budget, or for free. Feel the fresh air by taking a lovely walk in the...
Kzoo Parks 'Flurry of Fun' to feature winter maze, sledding, & more winter activities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks invites the community to Spring Valley Park on Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. for "A Flurry of Fun," a free winter event for Kalamazoo families, according to a spokesperson. Some winter staples expected to be offered are:. sledding. building snowmen. winter maze. ice bowling.
Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours
MARSHALL, Mich. — Michiganders can learn all about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Marshall megasite latest: Marshall Township Board votes to approve land transfer of megasite in Marshall. A knowledgeable guide will lead participants through an Underground Railroad story that is famous in Marshall, according to...
Valentine's Day: Sweeten your day with these DIY projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Doing things together on Valentine's Day can be another memory in the making. This Valentine's Day, or any day, do-it-yourself crafting can be a way to show love and appreciation for those close to you. These craft ideas can be done at home, vary in difficulty,...
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
MDOT to remove trees along I-94, intermittent shoulder closures expected
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Tree clearing along I-94 is scheduled to start Monday in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Intermittent shoulder closures along eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and the Kalamazoo River bridge are expected. The work is expected to finish...
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
Open interviews, on-the-spot hiring expected at John Ball Zoo hiring events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to host two hiring events for those interested in helping preserve wildlife and wild places, according to a spokesperson. The hiring events are for a variety of seasonal positions in areas including admissions, animal care team, education department, food and beverage, and more.
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT
ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
Lansing under ‘Code Blue’ emergency cold weather plan
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
