Battle Creek, MI

Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven features wintry fun for all ages

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The 29th Annual Ice Breaker Festival kicked-off Friday in South Haven and featured activities for all ages. Other activities throughout Downtown South Haven also featured "cool designs" around the city, food, drink, and entertainment, according to organizers. The highlight of the festival is the sculpting...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michiganders can learn all about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Marshall megasite latest: Marshall Township Board votes to approve land transfer of megasite in Marshall. A knowledgeable guide will lead participants through an Underground Railroad story that is famous in Marshall, according to...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

Valentine's Day: Sweeten your day with these DIY projects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Doing things together on Valentine's Day can be another memory in the making. This Valentine's Day, or any day, do-it-yourself crafting can be a way to show love and appreciation for those close to you. These craft ideas can be done at home, vary in difficulty,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
WWMTCw

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Open interviews, on-the-spot hiring expected at John Ball Zoo hiring events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to host two hiring events for those interested in helping preserve wildlife and wild places, according to a spokesperson. The hiring events are for a variety of seasonal positions in areas including admissions, animal care team, education department, food and beverage, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMTCw

Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

