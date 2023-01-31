Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente members in Colorado to get refunds after software error
Kaiser Permanente will refund 7,600 members in Colorado after a software update incorrectly calculated how much members had paid toward their deductibles, the Denver Post reported Feb. 3. Members will not receive any additional bills because of the software error, a spokesperson told the Denver Post. The average refund is...
BCBS Oklahoma, DRH Health reach deal
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Duncan, Okla.-based DRH Health have reached a two-year contract to keep the health system in network, the Duncan Banner reported Feb. 2. Duncan Regional Hospital will remain in network with Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM and Blue Preferred PPOSM plans, according to...
Oregonians have free reproductive healthcare coverage; 12 insurers charged beneficiaries anyway
A law that went into full effect in 2019 granted Oregon residents free reproductive healthcare coverage, but state officials found that at least 12 insurers continued to charge beneficiaries, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Oregon Capital Chronicle. An audit from the state's Consumer and Business Services Department...
