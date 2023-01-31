ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer

Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
BCBS Oklahoma, DRH Health reach deal

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Duncan, Okla.-based DRH Health have reached a two-year contract to keep the health system in network, the Duncan Banner reported Feb. 2. Duncan Regional Hospital will remain in network with Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM and Blue Preferred PPOSM plans, according to...
