Upson County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Experts say homeowner's dream house is a construction mess

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The owner of a high-end home building company is fending off bad reviews, a recent arrest, and lawsuits. Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a dream home program that promised to do it all - facilitate buying the lot, line up financing, and set up the builder. But one client told the FOX 5 I-Team his home was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly "lethal."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Microsoft pauses westside Atlanta campus plans

Microsoft announced it is pausing plans to develop a new ninety acre facility on Atlanta’s westside. It’s a shock for many in the area who have been in talks with the company about the project’s impact on the community.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes

Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Protesters march again for justice. Updated: 1 hour ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb....
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82

ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance

MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mayor explains why Atlanta must return $10 million in aid

The Atlanta mayor explains why the city is about to return $10 million meant to help residents back to the federal government. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash made available under the COVID impact program. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why the outreach to citizen fell short.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
ATLANTA, GA

