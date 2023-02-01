Read full article on original website
Related
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States, one of which will be in Atlanta.
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Experts say homeowner's dream house is a construction mess
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The owner of a high-end home building company is fending off bad reviews, a recent arrest, and lawsuits. Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a dream home program that promised to do it all - facilitate buying the lot, line up financing, and set up the builder. But one client told the FOX 5 I-Team his home was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly "lethal."
Microsoft pauses westside Atlanta campus plans
Microsoft announced it is pausing plans to develop a new ninety acre facility on Atlanta’s westside. It’s a shock for many in the area who have been in talks with the company about the project’s impact on the community.
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Protesters march again for justice. Updated: 1 hour ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb....
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
Mayor explains why Atlanta must sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing why the city is about to return $10 million in COVID relief money to the feds. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why...
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance
MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
Mayor explains why Atlanta must return $10 million in aid
The Atlanta mayor explains why the city is about to return $10 million meant to help residents back to the federal government. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash made available under the COVID impact program. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why the outreach to citizen fell short.
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
