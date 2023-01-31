Read full article on original website
New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
searchlightnm.org
Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days
Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.
This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims
(The Hill) — Many former customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans woke up on Friday to discover they had been notified of insurance claims despite not being covered by the provider for some time, causing concerns that a security breach could have leaked customer information. Several people on social media on Friday […]
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
New Mexico bill could end film tax credits
New Mexico Film Office said a recent study claimed more than 90% of productions in the state would not be here if it weren't for the tax incentives.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
New Mexico Governor looks to boost special education
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of a legislative session filled with debates over education, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing a new bill aimed at supporting special education across the state. The bill would go along with a $33.1 million budget boost she’s suggested. Sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.), House Bill 285 […]
rrobserver.com
Human Services cancels Medicaid procurement process
The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Jan. 30 that it will cancel the procurement process for the selection of managed care organizations to deliver services to the state’s Medicaid Centennial Care members. There are currently 800,465 care members in the program. According to HSD, the current contracts...
2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on organized retail crime.
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
Anti-abortion ordinances have been adopted by officials in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice, and Lea and Roosevelt counties.
krwg.org
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans
Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
rrobserver.com
NM taxpayers could be getting another $750 rebate check under bill advancing at Roundhouse
SANTA FE — With rising costs of food, gas and other basic supplies showing no signs of dropping, New Mexico taxpayers could be in line to get a new round of financial relief from the state by as soon as this spring. A bill providing $750 rebates for individual...
beckerspayer.com
Oregonians have free reproductive healthcare coverage; 12 insurers charged beneficiaries anyway
A law that went into full effect in 2019 granted Oregon residents free reproductive healthcare coverage, but state officials found that at least 12 insurers continued to charge beneficiaries, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Oregon Capital Chronicle. An audit from the state's Consumer and Business Services Department...
KOAT 7
New Mexico crime bills fail; lawmaker wants to see more bipartisan effort
SANTA FE, N.M. — Last week, the governor held a news conference focused on tackling crime in New Mexico. “The national framework has worked, I believe, to pit political parties against each other on critical issues such as public safety that does no one any good anywhere,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
krwg.org
Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
KOAT 7
New Mexico graduation requirements could change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are considering a change to high school graduation requirements. House Bill 126 would encourage school districts and charter schools to teach courses and programs that will help students advance in life. Republican Rep. Ryan Lane co-sponsors the bill with Democrat G. Andres Romero. "This...
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
