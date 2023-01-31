ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Center Square

New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days

Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Manuel Posos

"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.

This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
beckerspayer.com

Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer

Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor looks to boost special education

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of a legislative session filled with debates over education, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing a new bill aimed at supporting special education across the state. The bill would go along with a $33.1 million budget boost she’s suggested. Sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.), House Bill 285 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Human Services cancels Medicaid procurement process

The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Jan. 30 that it will cancel the procurement process for the selection of managed care organizations to deliver services to the state’s Medicaid Centennial Care members. There are currently 800,465 care members in the program. According to HSD, the current contracts...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans

Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?

*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico

Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico graduation requirements could change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are considering a change to high school graduation requirements. House Bill 126 would encourage school districts and charter schools to teach courses and programs that will help students advance in life. Republican Rep. Ryan Lane co-sponsors the bill with Democrat G. Andres Romero. "This...
NEW MEXICO STATE

