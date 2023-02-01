Read full article on original website
wpde.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
WIS-TV
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local parents tell WIS it’s been a rough year for South Carolina education. This follows an onslaught of bomb threats across The Midlands this week. More than a dozen schools in the state were subject to a swatting incident on October 5 which was subsequently handed to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.
abccolumbia.com
SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
SC bill would provide financial support for kinship caregivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are about 70,000 kinship caregivers in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. A "kinship caregiver" is a relative or close family friend who takes in another relative's child after the child has been removed from their home. Daryl McCulley has...
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
FOX Carolina
Thousands of cases remain unsolved on National Missing Persons Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National Missing Persons Day and unfortunately, thousands of cases remain unsolved. It is estimated that about 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year and 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons system (NamUs).
WYFF4.com
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nikki Haley, once a United Nations ambassador, would likely be the second major candidate in the race, and that's leading to questions about what her campaign could look like. It also raises the question of why she would choose to enter the race this early in the 2024 cycle.
WYFF4.com
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
South Carolina House passes occupational license measure
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over South Carolina, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning. (Video above taken by Jeffery Toney in Chesnee on Saturday morning) (Video below taken by Mark Tretyak over the Upstate on Saturday morning) Viewers sent WYFF News 4 pictures and videos...
GE Announces Plans To Expand Distribution Network In South Carolina
GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, announced its plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new distribution center in Greenville County. The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024 and is projected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years. “The...
WYFF4.com
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
telecompetitor.com
AT&T, Comcast, 13 Others Win South Carolina Broadband Funds Covering Half of Project Costs
AT&T and Comcast are among the top six winners of broadband funding from the state of South Carolina announced yesterday. Thirteen other companies also won funding. In total $132.8 million was awarded. The funding will cover 52% of construction costs, with additional funding coming from other federal or private investment...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General joins letter to CVS and Walgreens over distribution of abortion pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 20 state attorneys in informing CVS and Walgreens that their plan to distribute abortion pills through mail is both unsafe and illegal. This comes after the pharmacy companies recently announced they are looking to get FDA certified in...
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. Workouts to...
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
WIS-TV
Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
