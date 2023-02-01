ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Thousands of cases remain unsolved on National Missing Persons Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National Missing Persons Day and unfortunately, thousands of cases remain unsolved. It is estimated that about 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year and 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons system (NamUs).
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes occupational license measure

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy