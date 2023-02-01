(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO