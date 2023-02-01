Read full article on original website
Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77
Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
Gallatin continues family tradition of basketball success
Coriahnn Gallatin is Fremon High School’s freshman phenom. In his first high school season, the point guard is averaging over 17 points per game and broke the school record for three-pointers in a season. “Everyone for a long time has been waiting for Coriahnn to play for the Fremont...
WBB: First Quarter Barrage Too Much to Overcome for the Warriors
FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University took the court inside the Wikert Event Center on Wednesday night for a Great Athletic Plains Conference (GPAC) matchup against Concordia University. A slow start and a hot-shooting performance from the Bulldogs saw the Warriors losing streak reach 10 games as they fell 102-64. With the results, Midland falls to 3-19 overall and 1-15 in the GPAC. Concordia improves their record to 16-9 overall and 12-5 in the conference.
MBB: Warriors Fall Behind Early in Loss to Concordia
FREMONT, Neb. – In their final midweek home game of the season, Midland University stepped onto the court against Concordia University on Wednesday night inside the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors got behind early, and could never recover, losing 91-63 to the Bulldogs. Midland descended to 9-15 overall and 2-12 in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while Concordia ascended to 15-9 overall and 9-7 in the conference.
Omaha police identify Target store shooter
Omaha police have identified the active shooter suspect who terrorized a West Omaha Target store Tuesday before police shot and killed him. No other injuries were reported. According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha bought the AR-15 military assault style rifle just four days earlier from a Cabela’s store.
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
ECEC officials react quickly to CO2 issue
Fast action by staff helped avert any major issues Thursday afternoon at the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center. A staff member noticed an unfamiliar smell coming from the kitchen of the ECEC at about 12:45 p.m. and informed faculty, including ECEC Director John Faulkner and the head of maintenance. Maintenance...
