Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
1 injured in Natchitoches Parish fire
NATCHEZ, La. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a mobile home fire that sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, a 63-year-old Natchez man was taken...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
KSLA
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
kalb.com
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
KTBS
Mansfield woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276. According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed. Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting...
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish
Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
KTBS
Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
kalb.com
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
KTBS
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Minden
If you are finding for the hotel complete list in the Minden town, you have entered the exact location. In this blog, I’m going to share the awesome hotel complete list with in the Minden town. Also, a direction link from your location, with approximate people reviews, direction, Contact...
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Louisiana mother and son missing
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two missing people.
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
kalb.com
City of Natchitoches selected for $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.
Comments / 0