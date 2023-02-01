The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO