Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

''We took a huge step': OU basketball turns in best defensive performance of Big 12 play in West Virginia win

Jennie Baranczyk has made a habit of ‘cheering loudly’ during practices. Though some may view it as yelling, Oklahoma’s head coach clarified the means of her fierce persona, which was particularly on display after witnessing her squad concede 86 points in an 86-78 loss to No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 28. Atop the list of improvements, she wanted to see was limiting foul trouble, which the Sooners committed 29 of in the loss.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU wrestling suffers blowout 33-3 loss to No. 8 Missouri

Mosha Schwartz took on his toughest opponent of the season Friday night against Missouri redshirt senior Allan Hart at 141. Entering the dual, Schwartz had won his last nine, which included an impressive win over Northern Iowa’s Cael Happel, the then-No. 9-ranked 141 pounder. No. 8 Schwartz eventually took...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU Institute for Quality Communities proposes revival of red phone booths around campus

A community engagement program created a proposal to bring new life and purpose to the red phone booths across campus. The Institute for Quality Communities, also known as the IQC, is a community engagement program in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture that collaborates with Oklahoma communities to address local issues through planning and design solutions.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU College of Continuing Education, Outreach to host 10th annual Medieval Fair Ball

The University of Oklahoma will host the 10th annual Medieval Fair Ball this Saturday, an event featuring food, dancing, and drinks. The event is in coordination with the Medieval Fair Department of OU’s College of Continuing Education and Outreach. Ann Marie Eckart has been the Medieval Fair coordinator for...
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council debates proper allocation of asset forfeiture funds

Norman City Council discussed the use of asset forfeiture funds toward police equipment Thursday evening. The meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled due to a technical error, as virtual meetings are no longer permitted under the law after COVID-19. In an arrangement with the district attorney’s office,...
NORMAN, OK

