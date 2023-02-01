Jennie Baranczyk has made a habit of ‘cheering loudly’ during practices. Though some may view it as yelling, Oklahoma’s head coach clarified the means of her fierce persona, which was particularly on display after witnessing her squad concede 86 points in an 86-78 loss to No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 28. Atop the list of improvements, she wanted to see was limiting foul trouble, which the Sooners committed 29 of in the loss.

NORMAN, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO