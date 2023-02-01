Read full article on original website
Woodie to be HC of Bethune-Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 - A former Suncoast high school football player and coach is set to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Raymond Woodie, Jr. announced on his Twitter page that he has accepted the job at Bethune-Cookman, one of the historically black colleges and universities.
Thunder by the Bay's 9th annual Sporting Clay Tournament
Thousands of pigeons were shot out of the sky in Nokomis Friday – but don’t worry, they were clay. Thunder by the Bay hosted their 9th Sporting Clay Tournament at Sarasota Trap Skeet and Clays. “It’s fun to get out in the open and be out with everybody...
Embracing Our Differences exhibit vandalized on Sarasota bayfront
SARASOTA - An art exhibit at Bayfront Park organized by the Sarasota-based Embracing Our Differences nonprofit was vandalized late Tuesday evening. The vandal attacked the “Women of the Bluest Eye” piece, a work created by Donna M. Richardson from Tampa. The art was slashed, removed from the frame,...
Army Veteran receives mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch
LAKEWOOD RANCH - A veteran broke ground on a new mortgage-free home in Lakewood Ranch Friday morning. “You want to serve your country and you want to fight for those who can’t," said Sgt. Lucio Gaytan, who received a new home. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan and his...
Suncoast burn unit receives prestigious verification
Manatee County (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 – HCA Florida Blake Hospital has earned verification from the American Burn Association. Last year the hospital treated more than 200 in-patient burn victims, and more than 1,000 outpatients each month. Besides the outstanding treatment, to earn this prestigious verification, hospital caregivers must go through a rigorous process that includes on-site visits, interviews, and inspections.
Sarasota School Board to hear appeal on anti-racist book
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Sarasota County School Board will hear an appeal on the failed ban of an anti-racist book. The Herald-Tribune reports the appeal is set for noon on Tuesday, February 7. The book is "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
Artist whose work was vandalized speaks up
SARASOTA- The "Embracing Our Differences" exhibit was vandalized late Tuesday evening. The vandal attacked the “Women of the Bluest Eye” piece, created by Donna M. Richardson. The Sarasota police department spoke to a witness and has a suspect identified. The art was slashed, removed from the frame, and...
Local orchestra called Strings Con Brio needs a rehearsal space
A rapidly growing local Sarasota orchestra called Strings Con Brio is being forced to find a new rehearsal space, and they need your help. The non-profit orchestra, which was founded in 2015, started with 8 musicians. The orchestra has grown to more than 60 players. Kenneth Bowermeister, conductor, says they...
7 Bradenton men facing 1st degree murder charges
A 28-year-old was injured after multiple people fired 60 shots into a Bradenton home. He died on Tuesday. So far, 7 people have been charged with first degree murder charges. “They planned to rob, they brought weapons to the scene, a shooting occurred as a result of that robbery, that elevates it to first degree murder,” said Captain Brian Thiers with Bradenton Police Department.
Belair Mommie shares Valentine's Day gift ideas with SNN
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 - Valentine's day is upon us once again, so SNN summoned the "Belair Mommie" to help you with gift giving ideas for that special someone on that special day. Here is the "Belair Mommie" herself, Kathy Copcutt.
