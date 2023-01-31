Read full article on original website
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Viriginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
WDBJ7.com
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday
Few stray showers along VA/NC border Thursday morning. The final wave of precipitation arrives early Thursday morning, riding along a stationary front. Most of the steadier precipitation should stay south of the viewing area. However, a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain is possible along Interstate 77 corridor and areas along the Virginia and North Carolina border. Should the front shift north, we could see precipitation make it to the Route 460 corridor.
Remembering the February 1998 snowstorm that crippled parts of Kentucky
Totals were impressive over a three-day stretch with nearly a foot and a half in many spots.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
wmky.org
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Forecasters said...
Icy powerlines and branches cause outages overnight
Ice has taken over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Power lines and trees are covered, which could lead to more homes losing power. Crews have been working quickly to restore power.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
