Illinois has won three straight games as it prepares to visit Iowa on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City. The run coincides with inserting Jayden Epps for fellow freshman Sencire Harris in the Fighting Illini's starting lineup, a move the latter has taken in stride after talking with coach Brad Underwood and assistant Chester Frazier.
Trey Alexander scored 27 points and made the big defensive play to help host Creighton hold off Villanova 66-61 on Saturday night in Big East play at Omaha, Neb. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points and three blocked shots, and Ryan Nembhard had 10 as the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) won their sixth consecutive game.
Eastern Illinois said it will discipline a men's basketball player who took a swing at fan during a game. The school will discipline Panthers guard Kinyon Hodges "internally," according to a statement.
