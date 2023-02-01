Read full article on original website
WSMV
Allen Co. homeowners concerned after semi truck runs off road, hits home
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - After a semi-truck ran off the road and hit a home on Highway 100 between Scottsville and Franklin, homeowners nearby are concerned about, what they said are the growing dangers of the two-lane road. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said no one was living in the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries
A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
wnky.com
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A man was charged after a pursuit on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens and failed to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver reportedly...
WBKO
Free Sunday, overnight parking eliminated in Downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A big change is coming to Nashville’s parking rules starting this weekend, and it could end with you getting a ticket. Drivers will no longer be allowed to park for free in the evenings or on Sundays in what NDOT designates as the downtown core. Parking meters will be enforced 24/7 in the area inside the I-40 loop as new smart meters replace the existing coin meters.
whopam.com
Fire destroys vacant Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Clarksville. The call came out just after 11 p.m. and officials from Clarksville Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
WBKO
Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
WSMV
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal crash in Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Macon County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kia sedan was going east and a Suburu SUV was going west on Highway 52. The driver of the Kia crossed over the center...
WBKO
Weekend Warming!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, but it was FRIGID! Things will be warming up considerably this weekend, though. A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa
KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
First responders battle blaze at vacant house in Clarksville
Crews in Clarksville were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday at what appeared to be a vacant home.
