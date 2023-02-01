ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries

A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash

A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Police Pursuit

A man was charged after a pursuit on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens and failed to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Free Sunday, overnight parking eliminated in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A big change is coming to Nashville’s parking rules starting this weekend, and it could end with you getting a ticket. Drivers will no longer be allowed to park for free in the evenings or on Sundays in what NDOT designates as the downtown core. Parking meters will be enforced 24/7 in the area inside the I-40 loop as new smart meters replace the existing coin meters.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fire destroys vacant Clarksville home

Fire destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Clarksville. The call came out just after 11 p.m. and officials from Clarksville Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County

A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School

RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
WBKO

Weekend Warming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, but it was FRIGID! Things will be warming up considerably this weekend, though. A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa

KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1 dead after collision in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
FRANKLIN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy