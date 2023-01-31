Transfer deadline day: Leicester move for Jack Harrison delicately poised

Jack Harrison could yet move to Leicester from Leeds on deadline day but the switch is a complicated one.

Leicester would like the player and there are some senior figures at Leeds who would consider selling him, but it is a delicate situation.

Harrison has 18 months left on his contract and would be open to signing a new deal with Jesse Marsch's side.

He has also been unsure about the idea of joining another club who are fighting for Premier League survival.

Ultimately it seems as though the transfer will only materialise if Harrison is keen on joining Brendan Rodgers' men, who are level with Leeds on 18 points having played one game more.

Harrison moved to Elland Road on a permanent deal in 2021 after successful loan spells from Manchester City.

Leicester have already signed one winger - the Brazilian Tete , who will be with the club until the end of the season, after cutting short his loan spell at Lyon, from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Leicester's Ayoze Perez could move to LaLiga side Real Betis, which would mean the Foxes need another attacker.

They remain highly unlikely to let James Maddison go in this transfer window as he is considered vital to ensuring their Premier League survival this term.

Leeds remain in contact with Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and could take the winger on loan after the Italian snubbed a move to Bournemouth.

If he does join, Harrison may fall further down the pecking order and see his future away from Elland Road