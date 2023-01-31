ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Transfer deadline day: Leicester move for Jack Harrison delicately poised

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jack Harrison could yet move to Leicester from Leeds on deadline day but the switch is a complicated one.

Leicester would like the player and there are some senior figures at Leeds who would consider selling him, but it is a delicate situation.

Harrison has 18 months left on his contract and would be open to signing a new deal with Jesse Marsch's side.

He has also been unsure about the idea of joining another club who are fighting for Premier League survival.

Ultimately it seems as though the transfer will only materialise if Harrison is keen on joining Brendan Rodgers' men, who are level with Leeds on 18 points having played one game more.

Harrison moved to Elland Road on a permanent deal in 2021 after successful loan spells from Manchester City.

Leicester have already signed one winger - the Brazilian Tete , who will be with the club until the end of the season, after cutting short his loan spell at Lyon, from Shakhtar Donetsk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiGfU_0kY9iYmB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeiLl_0kY9iYmB00

Leicester's Ayoze Perez could move to LaLiga side Real Betis, which would mean the Foxes need another attacker.

They remain highly unlikely to let James Maddison go in this transfer window as he is considered vital to ensuring their Premier League survival this term.

Leeds remain in contact with Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and could take the winger on loan after the Italian snubbed a move to Bournemouth.

If he does join, Harrison may fall further down the pecking order and see his future away from Elland Road

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings

There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
BBC

Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
BBC

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Phil McNulty's verdict on the big deals

An unprecedented transfer window closed with a record £815m January spend and Chelsea's British record £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez. At the other end of the scale, struggling Everton spent nothing despite being rooted in the relegation zone - only increased the sense of uncertainty around Goodison Park.
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
BBC

Olivia McLoughlin: Aston Villa midfielder re-signs for Birmingham City on loan

Aston Villa prospect Olivia McLoughlin has joined Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season. England under-19 international McLoughlin is the second player to leave Villa this month following Isobel Goodwin's move to Coventry United. McLoughlin, who joined Villa from Birmingham in 2020, has made 36 appearances for...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer

Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
BBC

Giosue Bellagambi: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Huddersfield Town

Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North. Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his...
Yardbarker

Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham

The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy