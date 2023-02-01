Read full article on original website
anthony jones
4d ago
Florida is just one state of fifty in the USA. there will be no change, you can't erase history. The only this Governor is doing is proving racism is still alive big time. our kids are not fools.
Daniel
3d ago
Wow The racism is still alive people can’t handle the truth about racism what people did in the 40s and 50s and 60s you will not do that in the 21st-century you will get yourself hurt
Eric Coldren
3d ago
it appears that some of these comments are referring to the black Democrat as being racist for agreeing with DeSantis and the school board. Maybe the suggested curriculum should be shown to the public. there is a difference between history and Theory
DeSantis school policies have taken us back to slave era, ‘1865 all over again’: MSNBC guest
MSNBC guest panelist John Hope Bryant claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has brought "1865" back with his public school curriculum policies.
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
orangeandbluepress.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Secures $400 Million for Broadband Expansion; $144 Million is About to be Released
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday the expansion of broadband in the rural areas across the state using the $400 million he secured last year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated millions of state funds to expand broadband in rural areas across the state. On Wednesday, he emphasized that the budget has increased since he first took office as governor in 2019 and the state’s surplus has already reached $15.7 billion.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.For now, DeSantis is plowing forward with...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
wlrn.org
Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion
Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
floridapolitics.com
Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future
Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Democrats’ intra-party feud: DNC set to back Biden plan to upend presidential nominating calendar
The Democratic National Committee is expected to approve a plan by President Biden to dramatically alter the top of its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle
DNC votes for Biden's plan to upend presidential nominating calendar, angering Iowa, NH
The Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to upend the top of the DNC presidential nominating calendar for 2024, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their lead off positions
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
WEAR
'Targeting our youngest:' DeSantis pushes to punish fentanyl crisis in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state and announced several new initiatives and proposals he plans on introducing next month for the legislative session. One of those is cracking down on the opioid pandemic in Florida – like increasing jail time.
