still don't understand how we have 18k border patrol agents but just hired another 87k IRS workers. A country should never have more employees effectively hunting its own citizens than the citizens of foreign invaders. Taxation without representation.
I wish biden worked as hard for Americans as he does illegals. the Mexican cartels must be paying biden a lot of money
I would tell Biden to ESAD and force the border patrol to turn back every single border roach via 50 cals on every entry point along the border... I bet there are millions of Americans would happily volunteer to HELP... I know I would. Biden won't do squat it's up to AMERICAN'S TO STOP THIS IMVASION NOW!!
Related
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
Biden's 'open border' called out by sheriff after killings of mom and baby: US citizens 'are in danger'
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
The photos that El Paso's Democrat mayor handed Biden - so he could see the full scale of the crisis
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Mexican president thanks Biden for not building any more border wall, pushes for amnesty
Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 74