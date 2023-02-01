ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 2

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Children's Television Icon Dies

"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Fox News

954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy