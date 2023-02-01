Read full article on original website
Related
Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned
In Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky claimed that society has embraced bullying and become closer to a dystopia since her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Children's Television Icon Dies
"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Ron Howard Recalls Cindy Williams Teaching Him How to Kiss for ‘American Graffiti': ‘She Had to Take Charge of the Situation’
Days following Cindy Williams’ death, her “American Graffiti” co-star Ron Howard shared fond memories of working with her in the 1973 feature. Apparently, she’s the one who taught Howard how to kiss for the camera. The actor and director recalled his “American Graffiti” co-star, who died...
Adam Rich’s death, Fred Savage’s firing: Child sitcom stars from 70s, 80s then and now
In light of sitcom actor Adam Rich's death, Fox News Digital investigates what happened to some other child stars of the 70s and 80s including Fred Savage and Alfonso Ribeiro.
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Ex-CNN host Brian Stelter says he still doesn't know why 'Reliable Sources' was canceled
During an interview, Brian Stelter repeatedly claimed he doesn't know why he was fired from CNN and why his show "Reliable Sources" was canceled, which came as a "big surprise" to him.
Fox News
954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2