ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

MY TURN: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system

By Jace Woodrum, special to Statehouse Report | The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama – a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes occupational license measure

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas shot down by U.S. officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sightings of the Chinese spy balloon in the Upstate and North Carolina were reported on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from multiple viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Albany Herald

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 85 in the Georgia legislature would expand access to a lifesaving tool that can pinpoint what type of treatment a patient needs, so they won’t waste any of their precious time. The test uses blood and tissue to identify the best...
ATLANTA, GA
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
FOX Carolina

Reach out for help if experiencing postpartum depression symptoms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly nine percent of new moms in Georgia reported experiencing postpartum depression, according to recent data from America Health Rankings. Savannah mental health experts say that number doesn’t show the whole picture because many women don’t seek the help they need. “1 in 4...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy