abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
statehousereport.com
MY TURN: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
By Jace Woodrum, special to Statehouse Report | The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama – a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter...
WYFF4.com
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nikki Haley, once a United Nations ambassador, would likely be the second major candidate in the race, and that's leading to questions about what her campaign could look like. It also raises the question of why she would choose to enter the race this early in the 2024 cycle.
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina State House introduces bill to secure electrical substations in wake of attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday the FBI announced $25,000 rewards to anyone who can help agents track down, arrest and convict individuals who shot up North Carolina electrical substations. Two separate incidents have happened here in recent weeks. The first was in Moore County, near the Pinehurst area, in...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
SC bill would provide financial support for kinship caregivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are about 70,000 kinship caregivers in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. A "kinship caregiver" is a relative or close family friend who takes in another relative's child after the child has been removed from their home. Daryl McCulley has...
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
fox4now.com
This is how South Carolina is fixing the correctional officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recruiting and retaining prison workers is a growing issue for the country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 10% drop in prison staffing in the next 10 years. One state is leading the way to help close the gap in the shortage of correction officers.
South Carolina House passes occupational license measure
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General joins letter to CVS and Walgreens over distribution of abortion pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 20 state attorneys in informing CVS and Walgreens that their plan to distribute abortion pills through mail is both unsafe and illegal. This comes after the pharmacy companies recently announced they are looking to get FDA certified in...
FOX Carolina
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas shot down by U.S. officials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sightings of the Chinese spy balloon in the Upstate and North Carolina were reported on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from multiple viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
FOX Carolina
Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 85 in the Georgia legislature would expand access to a lifesaving tool that can pinpoint what type of treatment a patient needs, so they won’t waste any of their precious time. The test uses blood and tissue to identify the best...
Action News Jax
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina lawmakers consider increasing fine for ‘slowpoke’ drivers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Slower drives in South Carolina could soon see an increased fine under state law. The law, commonly known as the “slowpoke bill,” was passed in 2021. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.
Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families
A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
FOX Carolina
Reach out for help if experiencing postpartum depression symptoms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly nine percent of new moms in Georgia reported experiencing postpartum depression, according to recent data from America Health Rankings. Savannah mental health experts say that number doesn’t show the whole picture because many women don’t seek the help they need. “1 in 4...
