FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goldrushcam.com
Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Deputies Responding to a Domestic Violence Call Arrest Riverside County Man on Attempted Murder and Strangulation Charges
February 4, 2023 - The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 33000 block of Mountain View Avenue in the city of. Wildomar. Lake Elsinore Station's Special Enforcement Team...
Man wanted for leaving human remains at San Bernardino police station
Authorities are searching for a man who dropped off human remains at the San Bernardino Police station on Thursday. The man was seen entering the station and approaching a public counter where he placed what initially appeared to be animal remains and a jawbone, police said. He then left the station before officers could locate […]
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then Leaves
Authorities are desperately searching for the man who brought deceased animals and human remains to the counter of San Bernardino Police Department Thursday. Police said the man shown in the photo above entered the San Bernardino PD and approched the public counter.
Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.
Woman arrested after toddler was allegedly abducted in Riverside
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday. The suspect, Samantha Hernandez, 25, was found in the city of Ontario, according to the Riverside Police Department. Her child, Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, was also found safe, police confirmed. The boy was returned home shortly after, while Hernandez was […]
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
claremont-courier.com
Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect
Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
YAHOO!
Man found shot to death in downtown Indio; police suspect it's a homicide
A man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Friday in downtown Indio, police said, and detectives are investigating it as a possible homicide. Fire personnel and paramedics responded to a 911 call at 1:07 a.m. about a loud noise and a man lying in front of a house, said Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron. When the medics got to the 45-600 block of Smurr Street, near Requa Avenue, they found the man dead.
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself near San Bernardino County schools
A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school. The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27. A school resource officer […]
YAHOO!
2 arrested after gunfire between cars at The Shops at Palm Desert; no injuries reported
Two people were detained after gunfire between two cars in the a parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies went to the scene just after 2 p.m. Thursday after the report of a shooting. They found there had been shots exchanged between two vehicles, according to a department spokesperson.
vvng.com
21-year-old armed with a ghost gun arrested inside a business in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville arrested a 21-year-old after he was found armed with a ghost gun inside a business. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 10:41 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Seventh Street for subjects fighting in the area. While checking...
Fontana Herald News
One teenager is shot to death and another teen is stabbed during incident at Montclair mall
A 15-year-old boy was shot to death and a 17-year-old juvenile was hospitalized after being stabbed during an incident at the Montclair Place mall on Feb. 2, according to the Montclair Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot victim and located the 15-year-old in the east...
knewsradio.com
Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores
Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested after threatening to burn down the family’s home
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man named Gabriel Magallanes was arrested after threatening to burn down his family’s home, officials said. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding two females, ages 18 and 15, who willingly left their home and were believed to be with Magallanes.
Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested
A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept. .
YAHOO!
Barstow man arrested on suspicion of assault, threatening to kill woman
An armed man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in a Barstow neighborhood. Barstow Police reported that at around 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Barstow Road. The caller told police that a man with a...
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
