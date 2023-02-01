ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Deputies Responding to a Domestic Violence Call Arrest Riverside County Man on Attempted Murder and Strangulation Charges

February 4, 2023 - The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 33000 block of Mountain View Avenue in the city of. Wildomar. Lake Elsinore Station's Special Enforcement Team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Woman arrested after toddler was allegedly abducted in Riverside

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday. The suspect, Samantha Hernandez, 25, was found in the city of Ontario, according to the Riverside Police Department. Her child, Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, was also found safe, police confirmed. The boy was returned home shortly after, while Hernandez was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect

Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
CLAREMONT, CA
YAHOO!

Man found shot to death in downtown Indio; police suspect it's a homicide

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Friday in downtown Indio, police said, and detectives are investigating it as a possible homicide. Fire personnel and paramedics responded to a 911 call at 1:07 a.m. about a loud noise and a man lying in front of a house, said Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron. When the medics got to the 45-600 block of Smurr Street, near Requa Avenue, they found the man dead.
INDIO, CA
knewsradio.com

Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores

Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
WILDOMAR, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested after threatening to burn down the family’s home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man named Gabriel Magallanes was arrested after threatening to burn down his family’s home, officials said. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding two females, ages 18 and 15, who willingly left their home and were believed to be with Magallanes.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested

A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak  Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.  Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept.  .
IRWINDALE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
MENIFEE, CA

