KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before. ”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO