Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
No. 2 Vols set to host SEC showdown with No. 25 Auburn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee is back home for another top-25 showdown, taking on No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads its all-time series with Auburn, 79-44, dating back to 1927. When the series is contested in Knoxville, the Vols hold a 49-9 advantage.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s diamond teams earn more preseason praise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had six players tabbed as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Thursday. The Vols’ six selections were the most of any team in the country, edging out Stanford (five) and LSU (four), respectively. The NCBWA became the fourth organization...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols avoid 3 game skid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols bounced back with a 65-51, wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Senior Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Rickea Jackson was...
wvlt.tv
‘I’m so thankful’ | DJ Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT Athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football and men’s basketball games have brought amazing play to electric stadiums, bringing good home crowds. However, Sterling Henton might be the one person bringing the most energy to fans inside Neyland Stadium or Thompson-Boling Arena. If you’ve ever been to a...
wvlt.tv
Mad scientist day at Knoxville school
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 6 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 2/3 in 8...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
wvlt.tv
Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrating life of famous Black Knoxville artist
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
wvlt.tv
Virtual learning here to stay at Knox County Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools continued their virtual learning program and now has around 500 students in total from grades first through twelfth that are completely remote. Jennifer Garrett, the Executive Principal for KCS Virtual Schools, said not every student is the same and how one student learns...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. 2 killed in Clinton Highway...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Schools offering a Virtual Learning Program for students.
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before. ”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Want to name a cockroach after a special someone? You can at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day. The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event. The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas. “They get civic service experience and...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro...
Comments / 0